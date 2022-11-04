HomeSearch

“Adam Zimmer Died Due to Covid Vaccines?” Crazy Conspiracy Theories Flood Twitter Post Former Vikings Co-Defensive Coordinator’s Untimely Demise

Shubham Bhargav
|Fri Nov 04 2022

Adam Zimmer

Jan 19, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; West head coach Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings being interviewed after the game against the East at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The world was left shocked to the core when 38-year-old former Vikings assistant coach Adam Zimmer was found dead in his twin cities home on Halloween.

His sister Corri confirmed the news through an emotional Instagram post. “I can’t believe I’m writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday. The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was,” she wrote.

The news broke after the police was called to conduct a welfare check around 1:00 PM on October 31st. The officers confirmed that a man was found dead on 2500 block of Condon Court in Mendota Heights.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Corri Zimmer White (@lilzimc)

Also Read: Bradley Chubb Trade Rumors: Is Miami a Good Landing Spot For The Talented Linebacker?

Adam Zimmer’s Untimely Death Sparks Conspiracy Theories Regarding Covid Vaccines

According to the latest update by the police, no signs of foul play were found from the scene which hints that most probably, the cause of death was natural.

However, NFL Twitter was filled with speculations regarding what exactly would have been the cause of Adam’s untimely demise. Looking at how many young people are getting heart attacks these days, innumerable anti-vaxxers opined that Covid vaccines might have had something to do with Adam’s death.

While several people did agree with this rather drastic assumption, innumerable NFL fans asked the anti-vaxxers to not spread falsehood and unnecessary panic.

Son of former Dallas Cowboys defensive coach, Adam was born in Ogden, Utah on January 13th, 1984. Following his father’s footsteps, Adam had also decided that he will become a football coach.

After years of hard work, Adam finally got his first coaching opportunity at the highest level in 2006. He was hired by the New Orleans Saints as an assistant linebackers coach.

After that, in 2010, the Kansas City Chiefs roped him in for the same position. In 2013, he became the assistant defensive backs coach of the Cincinnati Bengals.

In 2014, he again got the linebackers coaching job, this time for the Minnesota Vikings. After spending half a decade on that position, he was made the linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator by the Minnesota-based franchise.

Most recently, Adam had also served as the offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals. The supremely talented man would be dearly missed.

Also Read: Donovan Peoples-Jones Justifies Power Ranger-Style Entry With Incredible Leap Over Bengals Defender

About the author
Shubham Bhargav

Shubham Bhargav

Shubham is an NFL editor at the Sports Rush. He can write and talk about NFL all day without breaking a sweat. A Communications post-graduate, Shubham can be tough to stop once he starts talking about the nuances and the little details of his favorite sport. He also enjoys movies, likes trekking and absolutely loves to engage in a healthy debate on any subject.

Read more from Shubham Bhargav