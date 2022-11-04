“Adam Zimmer Died Due to Covid Vaccines?” Crazy Conspiracy Theories Flood Twitter Post Former Vikings Co-Defensive Coordinator’s Untimely Demise

Jan 19, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; West head coach Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings being interviewed after the game against the East at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The world was left shocked to the core when 38-year-old former Vikings assistant coach Adam Zimmer was found dead in his twin cities home on Halloween.

His sister Corri confirmed the news through an emotional Instagram post. “I can’t believe I’m writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday. The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was,” she wrote.

The news broke after the police was called to conduct a welfare check around 1:00 PM on October 31st. The officers confirmed that a man was found dead on 2500 block of Condon Court in Mendota Heights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corri Zimmer White (@lilzimc)

Also Read: Bradley Chubb Trade Rumors: Is Miami a Good Landing Spot For The Talented Linebacker?

Adam Zimmer’s Untimely Death Sparks Conspiracy Theories Regarding Covid Vaccines

According to the latest update by the police, no signs of foul play were found from the scene which hints that most probably, the cause of death was natural.

However, NFL Twitter was filled with speculations regarding what exactly would have been the cause of Adam’s untimely demise. Looking at how many young people are getting heart attacks these days, innumerable anti-vaxxers opined that Covid vaccines might have had something to do with Adam’s death.

While several people did agree with this rather drastic assumption, innumerable NFL fans asked the anti-vaxxers to not spread falsehood and unnecessary panic.

Adam Zimmer, a former co-defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings and son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, passed away on Monday at the age of 38. When are we going to start correlating these ‘sudden’, early deaths with the COVID ‘vaccine’? — Vance Burner (@BurnerVance) November 1, 2022

Bengals assistant Adam Zimmer passes away at 38 – Cincy Jungle

⁦@SteveDeaceShow⁩ not to jump the gun here but I suspect this may be yet another victim of the COVID “vaccine” – especially when no cause of death has been communicated https://t.co/l79HqWPGW5 — ImportedPatriot (@ImportedAmerica) November 1, 2022

Former NFL Vikings coach Adam Zimmer dies suddenly at 38… All NFL Coaches were mandated to get vaccinated during the Pandemic/vaccine hoax. Did you know the FDA was withholding Autopsy Results On People Who Died After Getting COVID-19 Vaccines?https://t.co/JZy5aWixc6 — Patrick J. McShay (@j_mcshay) November 1, 2022

LITERALLY Every comment is blaming the covid vaccine for Adam Zimmer’s death. Why does @facebook allow this? And also why are conservative boomers so dumb? #RuleTheJungle #Bengals #Facebook pic.twitter.com/swpeoGoCfl — Curtis Loew ● (@ShutUpCraig) November 2, 2022

Son of former Dallas Cowboys defensive coach, Adam was born in Ogden, Utah on January 13th, 1984. Following his father’s footsteps, Adam had also decided that he will become a football coach.

After years of hard work, Adam finally got his first coaching opportunity at the highest level in 2006. He was hired by the New Orleans Saints as an assistant linebackers coach.

After that, in 2010, the Kansas City Chiefs roped him in for the same position. In 2013, he became the assistant defensive backs coach of the Cincinnati Bengals.

In 2014, he again got the linebackers coaching job, this time for the Minnesota Vikings. After spending half a decade on that position, he was made the linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator by the Minnesota-based franchise.

Most recently, Adam had also served as the offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals. The supremely talented man would be dearly missed.

Also Read: Donovan Peoples-Jones Justifies Power Ranger-Style Entry With Incredible Leap Over Bengals Defender