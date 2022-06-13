“Kyrie Irving, you’re giving us nightmares!”: Nets #11 leaves NBA Twitter bewildered by posting an image of the ‘Reader of Bones’

Kyrie Irving is certainly one of the more eccentric stars in the league today, and his latest ‘cryptic’ tweet isn’t doing him any favors!

The Brooklyn Nets had a tough start to the 2021-2022 NBA season. The team faced setback after setback, starting with Kyrie Irving being unable to play.

The one-time NBA Champion was prevented from playing due to his inability to follow the league’s COVID-19 restrictions.

As such, when he finally made his return, Irving played only 29 games. In that time, he averaged 27 points, four rebounds, and six assists, helping the Nets to the Playoffs.

Kyrie Irving is only eligible to play in 10 of the Nets’ last 29 games this season because of the NY vaccine mandate. The Nets are currently the 7-seed. 😶 pic.twitter.com/DzK5MPZnjz — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 7, 2022

It certainly was a disappointment for Brooklyn, as they were knocked out of the first round. Nevertheless, it looks like there is no end to Kyrie’s eccentric behavior. Especially after seeing his most recent tweet.

Kyrie Irving is giving NBA Twitter nightmares with his most recent cryptic and graphic tweet

Safe to say that the 2021-2022 season did not go the way either Kyrie or the Brookly Nets had hoped. The team was knocked out in the first round and the drama surrounding the team continues.

With Irving entering free agency, many are wondering if the Nets #11 will return to the team. As such, fans are watching social media like hawks for any news from either the NBA, Brooklyn, or Kyrie himself.

However, Uncle Drew’s most recent tweet has certainly given NBA Twitter nightmares. The guard posted a drawing of a Native American woman surrounded by skulls of all types!

Nigga you trynna give me nightmares?? — mugiwara (@CapitalZar) June 13, 2022

wtf is this supposed to mean? https://t.co/Al6ARv5p3p — TnkTopBandit (@TnkTopBandit) June 13, 2022

Kyrie Irving certainly makes it hard for anyone to understand his intentions anymore. It’s anyone’s guess what he means with the tweet. Fans will just have to wait and see.