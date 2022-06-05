‘Kyrie Irving’s playing style is similar to his deceased mother’: When Nets star honoured Elizabeth Irving with a tattoo near his heart

Kyrie Irving doesn’t speak much about his private life – his mother is one topic that he rarely brings up, but is important to him.

When Kyrie Irving made his way into the league in 2011, he was a fresh-faced kid with all the enthusiasm in the world. He had handles for days, the enthusiasm that could make him play for three days straight and still have some energy left. He only wanted to play basketball, and take on everyone in the world.

And then he slowly started to discover more about himself, and the world, which changed his perspective on things. For one, he converted into a Muslim because he liked the connection they have with god. He also believes that the earth is flat, even after having almost 400 years of evidence to prove otherwise.

But one thing he likes to keep close to himself is the connection he has with his mother. She died when he was 4 years old, so he never really got to know her. Now that he is older than she ever was (she died at 29), his love for her is more than ever.

Kyrie Irving may seem deranged to most fans – in all fairness, he seems that way because his priorities are different from the rest

He has his mother’s name (Elizabeth Irving) tattooed right above his heart, with angel wings and a halo. He also has her birthday tattooed on his wrists. His mother was a basketball player just like him, and his grandfather said she played with the same tenacity and verve Kyrie plays with.

He is also inspired by her because she was half black and half native American. Along with his older sister Asia, Kyrie joined the tribe their mother was from. They had a grand ceremony, which had them accepted with open arms.

Kyrie is that guy who people try to understand but fail miserably. In their view, he’s just a whacko, but he knows his true motivation and purpose in life. Just not the flat earth thing though, come on Kyrie.

