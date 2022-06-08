“Pat Riley will have an ulcer dealing with Kyrie Irving missing games!”: Bill Simmons suggests a blockbuster Nets-Heat trade and NBA Twitter stands divided

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets look like they have an irreparable relationship. Bill Simmons suggests a trade between Miami and Brooklyn.

Kyrie Irving has not fit into the culture at Brooklyn. Since his arrival, he has only shown flashes of his potential. Missing games due to injury and the COVID-19 mandates mean that he hasn’t had time to fit in.

Brooklyn Nets getting bounced out of the first round in a sweep, the only one of the playoffs, was like adding insult to injury. Irving stands at the crossroads.

He is unsure of his future and as per rumors, the Nets will not offer him a long-term extension this off-season. So what lies ahead?

Bill Simmons suggests a trade between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving. At first glance, it might seem a little too good to be true, but you need to look closer.

Why would Brooklyn accept a trade for Kyrie Irving?

The reason is simple, he isn’t easy to handle. While Kyrie and Kd have a great relationship, it is not necessarily the best foundation for a team trying to win now.

They have never really shown their true potential and the Nets would be better off letting Irving go. But they could benefit even more if they can get something out of a trade.

Simmons’ suggestion is perfect. “How about Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson for Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris?” Bill Simmons mentioned this on his podcast. He added, “Kyrie in Heat culture? The sky is the limit.”.

Considering the fact that they took a gamble on Jimmy Butler and it has worked out so far, Kyrie as an experiment might just be worth it.

However, a disciplinarian like Pat Riley would have a headache or two when dealing with Ky.

Will this trade work? Will Kyrie Irving find his feet and get back to his very best? We will have to wait to find out and as the offseason approaches, teams know there is everything to play for!

