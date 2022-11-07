Kyrie Irving’s $1.2 Million Suspension Leads GMs To Believe He’s Never Playing In The NBA Ever Again

Oct 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) argues a call in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving has found himself in quite the conundrum yet again. Last season, the Nets guard was berated by fans across the league for his stance on being unvaccinated. This resulted in him forfeiting game checks on the regular due to his ineligibility to play in certain arenas.

Irving kicked off his 2022-23 campaign with him posting a movie that contains a slew of antisemitic tropes within it. Granted, he has been trying to trace his heritage back and has been keen on learning what all his ancestors have gone through. However, posting a documentary like that was not the way to go.

Since then, he’s had two separate media sessions, both of which ended with him not explicitly apologizing to the Jewish community. After his media interaction during practice, it was announced by the Nets that they would be suspending him for a minimum of 5 games. This would mean forfeiting over $1.2 million in game checks.

Kyrie Irving will not play in the NBA ever again, according to a certain GM

The Athletic did an Executives poll and in that poll, one anonymous General Manager explicitly claimed that Kyrie Irving might not ever play in the NBA again. Another GM said that from here on out, the former All-Star will only be signing one-year deals with teams in the league.

One front office executive went the other way and said Kyrie will play in the league once again. He/she compared this event to the time Latrell Sprewell choked out his head coach on the Knicks in 1997 and was suspended from play for a year. He would soon be traded to the Warriors and then re-signed by the Knicks and make the All-Star team in 2001.

Of course, Kyrie never physically harmed anybody so it’s safe to say that if Latrell choked out a coach and still made an All-Star team after that, there’s hope for him to remain in the league.

Will the Nets blow up their current roster?

A recent report stated that teams across the league are gearing up for round 2 of the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. Front offices believe that with the Kyrie Irving debacle, Sean Marks and company will look to blow up their entire roster.

There been no reporting of the sort. While rumors have floated around about Ben Simmons potentially be in trade talks with a Western Conference team, there’s been nothing solid as of yet.

