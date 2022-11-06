Kyrie Irving, Prior To His Antisemitism Controversy, ‘Pestered’ Elon Musk During His $44 Billion Acquisition

Kyrie Irving has always portrayed himself as a man of his people. His most recent controversy revolving around him potentially being antisemitic stems from him actually wanting to find out his and his people’s heritage. Irving wants to find out the truth of where he comes from and it unfortunately led to a series of unfortunate events.

Currently, the former 2016 NBA champion is serving a minimum of 5 games of suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. This is due to him promoting a 2018 documentary called ‘Hebrews to Negroes’ that contains quite a lot of falsities about Jewish origins and antisemitic tropes.

Nike has also suspended him and elected not to drop his much-awaited Kyrie 8 signature shoe, making the Kyrie Infinity his last model with them. The only way he will get reinstated as a Net will be if he sits down with Jewish leaders around Brooklyn and discusses what he has done wrong.

Kyrie Irving asks Elon Musk what his Twitter acquisition means for his people

Back when Elon Musk made headlines for wanting to buy Twitter, Kyrie Irving immediately took to the app to tell him, “I have a few questions about what the future will look like. Asking for my people.”

Peace @elonmusk I have a few questions about what the future will look like. Asking for my people.#stillmoretodoinourworld — Hélà (@KyrieIrving) April 15, 2022

It has never been reported on if Musk and Irving have had a pre-existing relationship prior to the latter sending this tweet out. It’s also unclear if the two talked to one another in the DMs as Musk didn’t reply to him publicly.

Circling back to Kyrie always wanting to stand up for his people, that is quite the silver lining here. What he promoted on his Twitter was certainly not ideal but he didn’t do it for malicious reasons. He genuinely wants to trace his heritage back for him and his people and made the mistake of going down the path of watching that particular documentary.

Will Kyrie Irving ever play for the Brooklyn Nets?

Nets GM Sean Marks has not given any indication towards Irving leaving the Nets via trade or wavier. However, if they did want to get rid of him, they should know that his trade value is at an all-time low and that GMs aren’t exactly lining up to deal with the baggage that comes with having him on the team.

Another report from a couple days ago has stated that in the midst of this Kyrie debacle, GMs across the league are gearing up for round 2 of the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. Safe to say that many front offices believe the Nets will indeed blow the team up.

