Kyrie Irving’s Decade-Old ‘Batman Villain Imitation’ Resurfaces After Making it to the NBA Finals

May 11, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) warms up before game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks steamrolled through a dysfunctional Timberwolves squad as Kyrie Irving and Luka Donic led the way in Game 5, scoring 36 points a piece on the night. Congratulations were in order after they secured their third-ever visit to the finals. After the game, comedian Pete Holmes shared a post for his long-time friend, Kyrie Irving, with a video clipping of a hilarious Batman skit the duo did during a 2014 sit-down on his show The Pete Holmes Show.

Advertisement

The video opens with Holmes hilariously enquiring about his impact on Irving’s professional life, claiming that Kyrie had made two All-Star teams since their first meeting. However, Irving gave it just “one percent” credit in his journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pete Holmes (@peteholmes)

Moving forward, Irving hilariously revealed that he was called the Dark Knight, a moniker he claims to have gotten not from scoring points but from fighting crime in Gotham City. Sensing that the interview was going down a comedic route, Holmes decided to pull out his Batman voice.

Imitating the Superhero, Holmes took a jibe at Kyrie, “I am not the basketball player Gotham needs, but the one…” Interrupting his friend, Irving joined in on the fun by doing a perfect Bane imitation, which kicked off a hilarious conversation, “Hmmmm Batman, you fight like a younger man.”

Besides Holmes, several other athletes and celebrities have showered Irving with praise, congratulating the Mavericks guard on making a return to the finals. But the road ahead will most probably be tougher than any previous opponent the squad has faced. Moreover, Irving might face some hard times, returning to TD Garden ahead of this year’s NBA Finals.

Kyrie is ready to return to Boston, even as the Villian

Heading into Game 1 of the upcoming NBA Finals, one thing is clear, Kyrie Irving is going to be booed heavily when the Mavs visit Boston for Game 1 in TD Garden. But, he isn’t worried about the possible vitriol Boston fans can throw his way. He claims to have gotten over his issues with the Celtics and hopes to enjoy the upcoming contest at TD Garden.

During his sit down with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt, Irving further added that,

“I had a rough time there when I was in Boston, just dealing with death in my family and dealing with a lot of off-court stuff that I wasn’t ready to handle. So now I’m in a great place to be able to vocalize how I’m feeling. I’m ready to go back to Boston and have fun with my teammates.”

While he looks forward to having a blast with his teammates in the upcoming finals, Boston fans will be ready to greet the city’s No. 1 villain. It is fair to assume that no amount of sage burning from Kyrie’s side will help the 32-year-old deal with the nuisance that Celtics fans will unleash upon him.

However, the Dallas squad is possibly the closest Irving has ever been with any team and it should play in Kyrie’s favor come Thursday night. With Luka controlling the ball and taking on most of the scoring responsibilities, Irving should be able to find his footing more comfortably when the finals come into the picture.