“You are 18 foot, 6 foot 12, n****.”: Katt Williams Once Roasted The Living Daylights out of Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal is perhaps the most beguiling personality to have played in the NBA. The former NBA ‘MVP’ has amassed a stalwart following for his hysterical antics off the court.

Over the years, O’Neal has earned a reputation for being a comedian in his own right. His frolics have garnered the attention of NBA fans worldwide, which has in turn enabled him to accumulate a stellar following.

Some of these followers include celebrities that have been on good terms with O’Neal since the inception of his basketball career, which saw him propel to fame!

However, his relationship with comedians has always been in the limelight. One such comedian who has been in “Diesel’s” good books is Katt Williams.

Katt Williams once roasted Shaquille O’Neal.

Prominent comedian Katt Williams once absolutely shredded four-time NBA champion, Shaquille O’Neal in a hilarious stand-up show. Williams was in the midst of his routine when he decided to give the people what they wanted.

Katt Williams in that instant decided to pick on his ‘good friends’ and the subject of ‘Shaq’ was brought up. In an amusing yet legendary moment of comedy that still rings loud to this day, Williams stated-

“Im gonna talk about my friends now. F*** it. I talk about Shaquille O’Neal cos that’s my friend. And even though he my friend, this n**** still retarded. N**** stupider than motherf***er. This motherf***er got enough money to be whatever the f*** he wanna be. His whole life. What does this n**** wanna be? A goddamn sheriff. You cant be no goddamn sheriff Shaq. You are 18 foot, 6 foot 12, n****. How the f*** you going to be a sheriff. You can’t even go undercover.”

A ruthless piece of comedy by the great Katt Williams. Williams will always be remembered as a comedic legend!

O’Neal and his comic friends

O’Neal has become a renowned member of Hollywood since his retirement from the game of basketball. However, during the twilight years of his career, he had a friendship with prolific Hollywood A-Lister, Kevin Hart. The pair have always brought laughs when they link up.

In fact, O’Neal was one of the few basketball players who were on the butt end of Hart’s jokes. Apart from Hart, famed comedian, Jay Pharoah has also had his occasional digs aimed at the big man.

‘Shaq’ has in fact been a recurring theme for the ‘roasts’ of Celebrities, most notably for his immaculate piece at Justin Bieber’s roast.

