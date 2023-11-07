“Dribble Between the Legs”: Pierre Gasly Confesses to Victor Wembanyama His Move ‘Shocked’ Him, Shares His Disbelief With 7ft 4″ French Star’s Workout Routine

Victor Wembanyama has been pulling in some great attention with his immaculate skills and talents on the court. With his performances in the preseason and the current regular season, Wemby has drawn the attention of star F1 racer Pierre Gasly as well.

On San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker’s SKWEEK show, the Alpine driver revealed how Wembanyama’s dribbles and moves had him shocked and awestruck with his talent.

Wemby has a great defensive move wherein he can dribble between his legs and beat his opponents. Sometimes, he may also end up doing a crossover, which was seen against Houston Rockets’ Reggie Bullock during the preseason. Surely, Wemby’s insane handles are going viral on social media and have attracted the attention of the French motorsport star as well.

Pierre Gasly also reacted similarly when he first saw Wemby pull such a move. A fellow Frenchman of Wemby, Pierre Gasly noted how this move is more often seen in soccer and is a rarity of a dribble in the case of basketball. Impressed by the 19-year-old’s dribbles and handles, Gasly commented,

“But the dribbles between the legs, it was wild. I was shocked! It’s like in soccer, it’s wild what he’s doing!”

It wasn’t as such that Wemby was completely devoid of Gasly’s game. Tony Parker and Gasly both informed Wembanyama of the Austin Grand Prix, which has been held regularly over the past two years.

Speaking of which, Wemby also informed the Alpine star and Parker how he likes going out Go Karting as well. Any sport that involves skills interests the French prodigy, be it basketball or racing in Go Karts.

Victor Wembanyama receives the support of fellow French National Pierre Gasly during NBA games

Whenever Pierre Gasly is around or in town, he never misses the opportunity to watch an NBA game. This time, Gasly took his time to support his fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama in the Spurs’ NBA preseason games as well. And no wonder, he stood impressed watching the 7’4″ wunderkind stun audiences with his performance.

In this game against the Houston Rockets, Wemby stunned everyone with his dribbles and handles, especially after nutmegging Rockets’ Reggie Bullock to beat him in defense. Wemby scored 15 points in his 21 minutes of game time, helping the Spurs win the game 117-103 that night.

Wembanyama’s dribbling skills are indeed going viral on social media, which compliments his versatility as a 7’4″ big man. The Spurs’ first overall pick can play as an all-rounder and not just as a traditional center that demands from his tall stature.

Definitely, combining the skillsets of all positions, Victor Wembanyama serves as an incredible asset in the Spurs’ resurgence to the league with its young core.