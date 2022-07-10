Basketball

Kawhi Leonard and Co. have 10 different players on the roster who will make $10M+ in salary, which could make Clippers pay $150 million in Luxury Tax

Kawhi Leonard and Co. have 10 different players on the roster who will make $10M+ in salary, which could make Clippers pay $150 million in Luxury Tax
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinions on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
"Homophobic slurs, cat calling and racist chants"- F1 Twitter lashes at Max Verstappen fans for harassing people at the Red Bull Ring
Next Article
Trent Bridge pitch report today: Trent Bridge Nottingham batting or bowling pitch 3rd T20 ENG vs IND
NBA Latest Post
Kawhi Leonard and Co. have 10 different players on the roster who will make $10M+ in salary, which could make Clippers pay $150 million in Luxury Tax
Kawhi Leonard and Co. have 10 different players on the roster who will make $10M+ in salary, which could make Clippers pay $150 million in Luxury Tax

LA Clippers will be the highest paying club in the NBA after John Wall signed…