Kawhi Leonard and Co. have 10 different players on the roster who will make $10M+ in salary, which could make Clippers pay $150 million in Luxury Tax

LA Clippers will be the highest paying club in the NBA after John Wall signed to make it a star-studded team alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

We as NBA fans are not used to watching NBA Playoff basketball without LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, or Stephen Curry while the latter made it back there and also won the whole thing, the rest of them failed to give us anything to cherish last season.

But “The Claw” will most certainly be back in action in the upcoming season and with some reinforcement very much like the last two seasons. This time though, he is coming off from a season-long break and with a player, they have added the Clippers management would expect to be in the finals at the very least.

The Clips led by the 2019 NBA champ and Finals MVP Leonard and former OKC Thunder two-way forward Paul George have been a preferred destination for several good players over the past three seasons. But the addition of Norman Powell this February and John Wall a few days ago has raised the bar as well as team salary even more.

With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George both earning just above 42.5 million in the upcoming season, Clippers will be the deepest into the Luxury Tax

Kawhi and PG13 will again draw the biggest chunk of money from the top paying club in the league. Fourteen players in the quad to date take home a total of $200,870,082 that has $42 million above the Luxury Tax which might result in around $150 million in bills.

Ten of those fourteen players draw a minimum of $10 million salary making this LA team the only team with 10 players getting paid in double-digit.

Steve Ballmer wouldn’t want another exit without any hardware from the Playoffs with the kind of money he has put in. Wall’s inclusion in the squad that was already over luxury tax certainly makes their intentions pretty clear on the expectations.

But his form will on the court will also be one of the biggest things to watch out for every NBA fan as it can certainly make the Clippers one of the top contenders in the West, maybe the best.

