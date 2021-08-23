Basketball

“Kyrie Irving’s shoulder is still a massive problem!”: NBA Reddit uncovers shocking truth about the health of Nets star

"Kyrie Irving's shoulder is still a massive problem!": NBA Reddit uncovers shocking truth about the health of Nets star
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Michael Jordan never put anyone else through that much": Steve Kerr explains why he shockingly chose a different Bulls teammate to toast instead of His Airness after their sixth championship
Next Article
"This is the most Draymond thing to happen": When a rookie Draymond Green got called for a technical after hitting his first-ever basket in the NBA
Latest NBA News
"DeMar DeRozan an overall 90 in NBA 2K22?": Ronnie 2K dismisses rumors surrounding the 4x All-Star, calling it fake
“DeMar DeRozan an overall 90 in NBA 2K22?”: Ronnie 2K dismisses rumors surrounding the 4x All-Star, calling it fake

Recently, 2K digital marketing director Ronnie Singh dismissed all the false narratives about DeMar DeRozan…