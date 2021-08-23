“Kyrie Irving’s shoulder is still a massive problem!”: NBA Reddit uncovers shocking truth about the health of Nets star

NBA Reddit reveals some eye-opening facts about Kyrie Irving’s fitness ahead of his contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets

Off the court, Kyrie Irving can perhaps be the most polarizing athlete on this planet. On the court though, he is like a master artist working with his favorite paintbrush.

The former Boston and Cleveland man has been one of the best players in the league for a while now. And with it being time for the franchise to renew his contract with them, let’s just say that the man is primed to receive a massive payday.

Kyrie Irving is the most skilled PG to ever play the game 🔥 The pinnacle of pure hooping. This is just a WEEKS worth of footage from THIS season. He cooks in so many different ways from all spots on the floor, you just end up nodding your head. #Purist pic.twitter.com/7B3QSxt33I — Ball Don’t Stop (@balldontstop) August 15, 2021

But, is there something the Nets need to be worried about. Is there some component of his career that we’re all completely ignoring?

Well, according to a fan on NBA Reddit, there absolutely is. And frankly, what he found will leave you with more than just a raised eyebrow.

Also Read: The Big-ticket keeps the 9-year-old Celtics beef going with his shocking social media activity

NBA Redditor reveals Kyrie Irving has missed 27% of his games since his freshmen season at Duke

Kyrie Irving isn’t exactly someone you’d consider highly injury-prone. But, perhaps it’s time to start considering that possibility.

On many different occasions, when a team has needed him the most, he has unfortunately gone down injured. You think back to his finals run with the Cavaliers, his injury throughout the Celtics’ playoff run. And even with the Nets, during both seasons, he has either been out with a serious injury or just decided to take a hiatus.

And this is just the surface of it. NBA Redditor ‘Lagooooooon’ went into far more detail. Click here to check it out. We highly recommend you go through it.

Out of all the things the list shows, we think the most worrying part is that a huge chunk of the 261 games he has missed, has come due to knee and shoulder injuries. As the Redditor pointed out in their post, this seems to be an issue throughout his career.

In terms of ability, Kyrie Irving deserves every bit of the $181.6 million he is eligible for. But, perhaps the Nets should pay more attention to this injury list before they conclude their negotiations with the player.

Also Read: Steve Kerr explains why he shockingly chose a different Bulls teammate to toast instead of His Airness after their sixth championship