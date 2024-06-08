“Kyrie Really Let Luka Down Tonight”: Skip Bayless Calls Out Uncle Drew Following Mavericks’ 18-Point Game 1 Loss

Game 1 of the 2023-24 NBA Finals saw the Boston Celtics defend their home court with ease. Defeating the Dallas Mavericks by an 18-point margin, all eyes were on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving after the loss. While analysts across the country are breaking down what went wrong for the Mavs, veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless pins the blame on Uncle Drew.

Kyrie Irving did not have a good Game 1 against the Boston Celtics. The 107–89 loss suffered by the Dallas Mavericks was in, no point, because of Luka Doncic, who finished the game with a 30-point performance. However, Skip Bayless was quick to point fingers.

“Kyrie really let Luka down tonight. So disappointed in him. He owes this team a Game 2.”

Skip Bayless gave credit where credit was due as Luka Doncic did everything in his power to keep the game close. However, the rest of the Mavericks squad just did not seem to be on their A-Game tonight.

Kyrie’s performance wasn’t great in Game 1, and after the heroics of the 2016 champ throughout the Western Conference Finals, it was an extremely underwhelming outing.

But this wasn’t the only thing Skip harped on. Going 0-5 from beyond the arc, Kyrie Irving just could not drain a three-pointer to save his life, leading Bayless to highlight Irving’s poor long-range shooting.

“Kyrie cannot buy an open 3.”

Taking a look at Irving’s performance in Game 1 of the 2023-24 NBA Finals, not only did Uncle Drew not have a make from three but his 6-19 shooting from the field was equally abysmal. In the 36 minutes he was on the floor, Irving had 12 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals for the game while turning the ball over thrice.

After a performance he would like to put behind, Kyrie Irving sat down with the media for a post-game press conference. The eight-time All-Star was asked to give his two cents on the environment playing in Boston, given his history with the Celtics.

“It’s basketball at the end of the day. Being in this environment, I’m used to it at this point. Earlier in my career, there was a different relationship that I had with Boston…I thought it was gonna be a little louder in here. But I’m expecting the same things out of Game 2, the crowd trying to get me out of my element.”

Irving was also asked about his performance in Game 1 today, leading to a confident and unfazed response from the former 2012 Rookie of the Year.

“The energy’s gotta stay focused on the game. Felt like I had a lot of great looks. They hit the back rim or they were just a little left or right. So, I just gotta stay confident and stay poised throughout this.”

The Celtics will host the Mavericks for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on June 9, at 8:00 PM ET. Can Kyrie make up for his dismal Game 1 outing or will the Celtics take a 2-0 lead in this Final Series?