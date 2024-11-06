“Lack of Strength in Numbers”: ESPN Insider Worried Lakers Can’t Sustain if Anthony Davis or LeBron James Are Out

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and forward LeBron James (23) walks to the bench during the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are back to square one after a 3-0 start to the season. Their lack of depth has become apparent as they have lost three out of their last four games during the current road trip. Anthony Davis and LeBron James have been in stellar form, but the rest of the team hasn’t been up to the mark. To make matters worse, Davis suffered a left heel contusion in their last outing, which ESPN’s Marc Spears believes is a massive concern.

The insider highlighted the Lakers ‘ feeble bench strength during a conversation with Malika Andrews, Ramona Shelburne, and Kendrick Perkins on NBA Today. He used the Warriors’ recent form as a point of comparison and said,

“When you look at the Warriors without Steph, there was a strength in numbers. I think the Lakers have a lack of strength. I’m worried for them if AD is out or if LeBron is out. I don’t think they can sustain this long. You’re talking about a team that you got three players, Christian Wood not playing, Vanderbilt not playing, Bronny James doesn’t play much.”

During Curry’s three-game absence, Buddy Hield stepped up and led the Warriors to three-straight wins. Spears argued that the Lakers do not have a player who could pick up the slack in James or Anthony’s absence. He said,

“There are not a lot of roster spots with the Lakers that aren’t being used to the detriment of the Lakers. I think that’s why their bench has been so bad, Vincent, and Christie, gotta show up. Give this bench some push. If AD is out, the Lakers could be in big trouble.”

The Lakers bench has struggled massively on the offensive end, accumulating a league-worst 18.9 points per game. Their 27.3% conversion rate from beyond the arc is the second-worst in the league. The more pressing issue is that they aren’t a good defensive team either.

The Lakers’ paper-thin defense

For Kendrick Perkins, the Lakers’ defense has been their biggest Achilles Heel. They have the sixth-worst defensive rating in the league(117.6) and have struggled to guard the perimeter and the inside.

They have given up 54.3 points per game in the paint, the fourth-worst mark in the league. Their starting guards Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell haven’t been particularly helpful on defense. Perkins urged Lakers head coach JJ Redick to focus on the defensive end.

Apart from these issues, another concern is that the Lakers’ transition defense has been the worst in the league. They have given up 20.7 points per game in fast-break situations, a historically bad mark.

These numbers are even more alarming because they have an all-time great defensive anchor in Anthony Davis. The Lakers need to address these concerns before their season is damaged beyond repair.