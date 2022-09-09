Lakers 6th man Kobe Bryant was a starter in the All-Star Game, but shockingly didn’t win 6MOTY in 1998

Despite coming off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant was an All-Star starter back in his sophomore campaign.

After a pretty average rookie season, putting up merely 7.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, Kobe Bryant had quite the meteoric rise in his very next campaign.

A 19-year-old youngster, who played alongside capable veterans like Shaquille O’Neal, Nick Van Exel, and Eddie Jones, had a pretty sensational sophomore year. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard improved his game and managed to help lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a solid 61-21 record and eventually the Western Conference Finals.

As a result of averaging 15.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and almost a steal per game, The Black Mamba earned All-Star honors in only his 2nd season. The even more mind-blowing fact – Bean was the only sixth man in the league to be a starter in the 1998 All-Star Game.

Despite being the only sixth man as an All-Star starter, Kobe Bryant didn’t win the 1998 6MOTY honors

In that 1998 All-Star Game, Kobe Bryant was not only the youngest player on the hardwood but was also the only 6th man who started the prestigious event.

Despite this, Bryant wasn’t awarded the 1998 Sixth Man of the Year honors.

Danny Manning, the Phoenix Suns’ 31-year-old managed to take home the coveted trophy. Surprisingly, Manning wasn’t a part of the All-Star Game, and in addition, the big man had started in 10 more games than Kobe had.

Almost 24 years back, Kobe had spoken about being snubbed for the award. Admitting that he wanted to bring home the trophy, the two-guard had then stated:

“I wanted to win it,” Bryant said. “I’m not going to lie and say I didn’t. But Danny Manning had a great year. My hat’s off to him and I offer congratulations.”

Yes, this seems bizarre. However, this isn’t the only time a player has been snubbed from winning the trophy that they truly deserved.

Sadly, this is one aspect of NBA basketball that players and fans have to get accustomed to.

