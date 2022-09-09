Shaquille O’Neal compares his DJ producer to Kobe Bryant calling him a “mad genius”

Shaquille O’Neal has wandered into multiple facets of life, since he called it a career, including being a DJ, entrepreneur, actor, and so on.

‘Shaq’ is one of the greatest NBA players to have graced the court. The dominance displayed by the former MVP was transparent since his arrival in Orlando.

O’Neal’s early days of devastation, saw him make the 1995 NBA Finals, having just missed out on the ultimate prize. This was due to the inferior roster the Magic possessed in comparison to the Rockets, despite O’Neal’s panache.

In spite of not having team success in the first seven years of his decorated career, the “Big Man”, was a force to be reckoned with. This helped ‘Diesel’ make the desired switch to the city of Los Angeles.

Although there were numerous adversities the franchise, and particularly, O’Neal and Bryant faced, the team would endure it all. Before going on to etch their names in basketball folklore.

Soon, his aptitude would transcend into NBA success, with O’Neal being the protagonist of a Los Angeles Lakers side that would dominate the NBA.

With O’Neal at the Helm, and the “Black Mamba” as the secondary option, the Lakers went on to three-peat. A historic feat, which might not be displayed again.

He would go on to win one more championship before calling it a career. In this instance, however, it would be with the Miami Heat. A legendary career for an all-time great.

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal claims Shareef O’Neal’s first sentence was “daddy win for me” when he was just 5-6 months old

All-round entertainment from Shaquille O’Neal has led him to be a renowned and celebratory figure in the world of sports and entertainment!

Since his retirement in 2011, O’Neal has gone on to remain an active part of the NBA. In the shape of an analyst on the prominent show, ‘NBAonTNT’.

Apart from that, “Superman” has picked up multiple gigs including being an actor, rapper, and wrestler, amongst other things. The media personality has sure made name for himself after his playing days.

His recent antics, have come through his show, “Shaq Life“. With its induction coming in 2020, the series focuses on O’Neal’s passions that he explores off the court.

Narrated by Snoop Dogg, in the second season, notably the seventh episode, O’Neal can be heard collaborating with his producer, Brian Bayati. O’Neal’s relationship as described by him is reminiscent of that of Kobe Bryant.

‘Shaq’ stated-

“Brian is vital to my music array.”

Speaking on how they met, and their relationship, O’Neal commented-

“Brian DJ’s at my restaurant. He was kind of talking smack, he was like let me show you how to do it..He’s a mad genius. You don’t mess with mad geniuses…I learnt that from dealing with Kobe.”

The Shaquille O’Neal way of living is quite extravagant but committed to a purpose. The NBA “Hall of Famer’s” TV show is a good example of that.

Also read: “Russell Westbrook was being too nice”: Shaquille O’Neal dishes out reason behind former MVP’s horrid Lakers debut