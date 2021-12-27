Basketball

“Lakers are 6-6 when LeBron James scores 30 points or more, before this season they were 32-13”: NBA Reddit breaks down LeBron and co’s struggles this season

"Lakers are 6-6 when LeBron James scores 30 points or more, before this season they were 32-13": NBA Reddit breaks down LeBron and co's struggles this season
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"No offense, but you don't have to run that far!": Tom Brady aimed swipes at NBA players' training regimens with Draymond Green watching on The Shop
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Lakers are 6-6 when LeBron James scores 30 points or more, before this season they were 32-13": NBA Reddit breaks down LeBron and co's struggles this season
“Lakers are 6-6 when LeBron James scores 30 points or more, before this season they were 32-13”: NBA Reddit breaks down LeBron and co’s struggles this season

As LeBron James tries to keep his team alive in the race to the Playoffs.…