“Lakers are 6-6 when LeBron James scores 30 points or more, before this season they were 32-13”: NBA Reddit breaks down LeBron and co’s struggles this season

As LeBron James tries to keep his team alive in the race to the Playoffs. The rest of the Lakers players are not able to live up to the expectations.

The Los Angeles Lakers are the most underwhelming team this season. Their star-studded roster might have been critiqued for their age at the beginning of the season, but should still have been one of the best squads ever assembled.

Purple and Gold currently have, at the very least, 6 future Hall of Famers playing for them. Four of them have been faces of a franchise or two for most of their career. Not to forget, the same four are NBA’s top-75 players of All-time. And the Lakers are currently two games under the .500 mark.

After their horrific performance against the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Eve, the Lakers sit at 7th in the Western Conference standings. This loss came after their 37-year-old leader of the team LeBron James played over 39 minutes and put up 39 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, and a block.

That’s been the case for the team in half the game LeBron scored 30 or more.

Lakers are 6-6 when LeBron James scores 30 or more this season

It is nothing short of amazing that the old guy already has 12-thirty point games in just 34 games. But the Lakers are now 6-6 when LeBron James scores 30 points or more, and before this season they were 32-13. As an NBA Reddit user breaks down, that’s a shift from 71 percent to fifty.

LeBron James is 6-6 this season when scoring 30+ points. That’s the worst record by a player with at least 10 such games. pic.twitter.com/wMlr690yu4 — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 26, 2021

However good this team should or could have been, now it’s apparent that LeBron James and GM Rob Pelinka were dead wrong to get rid of almost everybody in last year’s team to build this team. Almost all the players that the Lakers have traded since LeBron joined them back in 2018 are playing great consistently.

The window is still open for James and the Lakers’ management to undo their wrongdoings. They have more than a month, until 10th February, which marks an end to the trade deadline, to make trades and fix what they have done.

It might again blow up in their faces with little to no time to get the team chemistry right. But again, they aren’t going anywhere with this team either, so better do it now than the next season. LeBron James cannot beat time forever.