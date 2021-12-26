“My goodness Odell Beckham Jr!”: LeBron James congratulates his NFL friend and Rams wide receiver for an incredible touchdown reception

LeBron James and Odell Beckham Jr shared yet another cozy social media moment following the Rams WR’s incredible route for a touchdown.

The relationship between LeBron and Odell Beckham Jr goes quite a long way back. OBJ was a first-round pick out of LSU, tipped to become one of the NFL’s best wide receivers right out of the gate.

James’ Klutch Sports Agency snapped up the rights to OBJ, representing him ever since. Beyond their business stuff, OBJ seems to be among those who dig LeBron’s vibe. The two have undoubted chemistry when they share the same screen or setting.

LeBron James congratulates Odell Beckham Jr for an incredible touchdown reception

The Lakers superstar has backed OBJ to the hilt all through his career, on and off the court. He was among those leading the #FreeOBJ calls on NFL Twitter when reports of his rift at Cleveland came out.

LeBron James was doubtless grinning from ear to ear when OBJ was picked up by the LA Rams. Despite a low-profile, unflattering start to his LA tenure, Beckham Jr was in fine form today.

This Odell route. SHEESH. Four TDs in LA pic.twitter.com/TrDOhS5BBs — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 26, 2021

He ran an impeccable route in the endzone to dodge his defender and achieve several yards of separation to get the touchdown completion. The way Odell Beckham Jr juked away, leaving his defender in splits, was truly a sight for the ages. LeBron definitely believes so.

OBJ is rounding into form at the right time for the surging Rams. Led by the NFL’s most potent defensive force in Aaron Donald, they will doubtless be looking to put together a Super Bowl run.

They are also rounding into form at just the right time. At 11-4, they sit atop the NFC West standings right now, a game ahead of the Cardinals. They will need Beckham Jr in playoff form for the rest of their season to sustain their championship push.