Lakers HC JJ Redick’s 2022 Tweet Resurfaces After Dorian Finney-Smith Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers bolstered their wing depth by acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith yesterday, who apparently has been on JJ Redick’s radar for a while now. The first-year head coach once lauded the versatile forward in a 2022 tweet, writing, “How can u not love DFS”.

The post has been gaining traction after the Lakers traded for the 31-year-old successfully. The pair notably played together during Redick’s short stint with the Dallas Mavericks in 2020-21, so they are not unfamiliar with each other’s game.

Redick’s old tweet has taken a whole new meaning now with the two once again joining forces, this time with DFS playing under the 40-year-old’s tutelage. The recent trade prompted a quote-tweet of the post in question from NBA writer Kevin O’Connor, who dove into what the nine-year veteran brings to his new team.

O’Connor echoed Redick’s sentiment, stating that Finney-Smith’s shooting and defensive versatility make him a valuable asset to any team. The Yahoo reporter underlined the newly recruited Laker’s ability to fit into any role asked of him while knocking down threes at a respectable efficiency, highlighting his 37.5% and 41.7% averages in the regular season and the playoffs respectively.

For a Lakers team constantly looking to add spacing and defense around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, DFS could be a dream fit at a reasonable price.

Dorian Finney-Smith 3P% since 2019-20: Season: 37.5%

Playoffs: 41.7% Pretty damn good shooter for 6 years now. Embraces his role on offense. Does everything on defense. Type of player who can fit on any team. https://t.co/NuVk7h5BZ2 — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) December 29, 2024

Finney-Smith was always expected to leave the middling 12-20 Nets, but Los Angeles wasn’t the expected suitor for his services. The Memphis Grizzlies were known to be in on the race, with the Grizzlies also looking to bolster their wing depth amid a tight Western Conference playoff race. In the end, though, Rob Pelinka was able to get his man without sacrificing any size or shooting.

DFS will help the Lakers in the same ways he’s elevated his past teams

Dorian Finney-Smith has among the most predictable, yet vital skillsets in the entire league. He’s never going to take over as a shot-creator or playmaker, but he will happily wait for his opportunities on offense while locking down opposing stars, which is exactly what the team needs. The Lakers already have a core built around James, Davis, and Austin Reaves, but consistent deep-range shooting isn’t any of their best traits, making the addition even more essential.

DFS, along with his 3-and-D archetype, is also accustomed to doing the little things for his team, including operating as a screen setter. Playing alongside one of the game’s greatest playmakers in LBJ, the veteran wing should have plenty of opportunities to make an impact on and off the stat sheet. James and Davis, who prefer to dominate in the paint, should also have more room to operate with the extra shooting threat.

With a skillset capable of complementing any superstar, Finney-Smith could even see himself in the Lakers’ starting lineup soon.