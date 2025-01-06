‘Seeing LeBron James Shoot the Ball off One Leg and S**t”: Dorian Finney-Smith Grateful He Doesn’t Have to Guard LBJ

Jan 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) subs into the game for forward LeBron James (23) in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Dorian Finney-Smith has been a Los Angeles Laker for over a week now, yet he still seems to be in awe of sharing the roster with LeBron James. After witnessing LBJ sink a bizarre one-legged three-pointer, Finney-Smith couldn’t help but react with a sense of joy, once again expressing his excitement about playing alongside the NBA legend.

“Seeing LeBron shoot the ball off one leg and s**t… It’s fun to be here to see it and not have to guard it,” Finney-Smith hilariously said in the postgame interview.

DFS’s reaction is understandable given the incredible shot in question. Midway through the third quarter, James matched up against Alperen Sengun. The 6ft 9” forward surprised the Rockets youngster by launching an off-balance one-legged three-pointer.

This isn’t the first time the Lakers’ newest acquisition has expressed his feelings about sharing the locker room with the King. Following the victory over the Atlanta Hawks, the 31-year-old shared his first impressions of playing alongside LeBron for the Purple & Gold.

“You know, it’s just something I can share with my kids. I get to see greatness and witness greatness and play alongside greatness,” DFS proudly said.

Finney-Smith is eager to find his rhythm with his new team as quickly as possible.

Finney-Smith wants to be effective in shooting corner three-pointers

Finney-Smith has experienced a decline in his performance since joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Over his first four games, the 6ft 7″ forward has averaged just 6.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. However, Lakers fans can be optimistic. With each game, Finney-Smith seems to be finding his footing, shooting with more confidence, and bettering his numbers.

Finney-Smith has quickly established himself as a reliable threat from the corners, just as he predicted before playing his first game with the Lakers.

“Ah man, I can’t wait! (I can) get back to shooting corner 3s. Over the last 2 years, I’ve been shooting more above-the-break 3s, but I know ‘Bron, he sling that ball to the corner. I already played with Luka – probably the best two guys at finding guys in that corner,’” the former Nets player had said.

So far, he has made five three-pointers. Three of these were open looks from the corners, showcasing his ability to capitalize on opportunities created by his teammates, particularly LeBron James.