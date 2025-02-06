‘Maybe I Need To Be 270Lbs’: Dorian Finney-Smith’s Sarcastic Take On Luka Doncic’s Weight Criticism

For the last few years, Luka Doncic has been battling criticism ahis poor conditioning and being a bit overweight. After his trade to the Lakers, the criticism followed him to LA. The common consensus is that Nico Harrison and his front office were unwilling to give him his super-max extension after he repeatedly failed to meet their conditioning standards.

While others seem to be only concerned with Luka’s weight, Dorian Finney-Smith believes that if being 270 pounds can help someone become as great as Luka is, then he needs to be 270 as well.

He said that people want Luka to be who they want him to be. However, if the concern was about him being a great player and being fit for games, then no one would have anything to say. Luka averaged 37.5 minutes per game in the regular season last year while playing 70 games. He then took his team to the NBA Finals.

If he were as unfit and overweight as critics say, his body wouldn’t allow him to play such long minutes in an extended season span. Finney-Smith said, “If I’m putting up them type of numbers, maybe I need to be 270 [lbs].” Luka is one of the best players in the league and his new teammate believes that as long as his production doesn’t take a hit, there’s no reason to go after Luka.

Dorian Finney-Smith on criticism about Luka Doncic’s weight: “S—, if I’m putting up them type of numbers, maybe I need to be 270” pic.twitter.com/pEkLY5730S — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 5, 2025

Finney-Smith is also a former teammate of Luka. The two played together in Dallas from 2018 to 2023. Finney-Smith was then traded to the Knicks and in 2024, he arrived in LA. He has the experience of playing with Luka and has seen how the outside noise has little to no relevance to his game. Luka also has the support of an NBA legend who has been through similar struggles.

Shaquille O’Neal says “Fat Luka” is better than most guards

The importance of fitness and good health for an athlete cannot be overstated. However, sometimes some athletes defy all logic. Shaquille O’Neal is one such athlete. Shaq was overweight for the majority of his career and was still the most dominant player in the league. This could be a reason why he understands Luka better than most people.

On TNT, he said, “He doesn’t look out of shape to me…One of my best friends just told me, ‘Fat Luka is better than 99.9% of all the guards in the game.” Shaq outlined how Luka has been an All-NBA First Team player five years in a row. If he were more fit, he’d have the same accomplishments.

"Fat Luka is better than 99.9% of all guards in the league" Shaq on what a friend told him regarding the conditioning reports around Luka 😅 pic.twitter.com/SPdKduZSrU — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 5, 2025

So, is there really a need to berate Luka every day over his fitness? Absolutely not. The “If it’s not broken, don’t fix it” approach has worked for Shaq in the past, it will work again for Luka.