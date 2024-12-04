mobile app bar

Lakers Injury Report (Dec 4th): Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Against The Heat?

Raahib Singh
Published

Dec 2, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dribbles against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are headed to The 305 to face the Miami Heat tonight. This would be their third stop on their four-game road trip. So far, the Lakers have split the games on this trip. Coming off a 29-point loss to the Timberwolves, the Lakers would look to secure a big win tonight. However, the question that lingers is whether Anthony Davis will be suiting up tonight.

Anthony Davis is listed as PROBABLE for tonight’s clash against the Heat. He is on the injury report with Left Plantar Fasciitis. Seeing how AD’s played with the same injury before, there is no reason to believe the Lakers’ big will miss tonight’s contest.

Other notable names on the Lakers’ injury report are Austin Reaves(Questionable) and Jalen Hood-Schifino(Questionable). Bronny James, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaxson Hayes, and Christian Wood will be OUT for the contest.

The contest tonight will be a good chance for LeBron James and Anthony Davis to cleanse their palate after the bitter loss against the Wolves. Facing the Heat, Anthony Davis and co. will have a chance to test out the tweaks they must have made in the last few days.

