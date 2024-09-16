Lakers Owner Knew Stopping Paul Pierce was Crucial to Win 2010 Title, Says Derek Fisher

The 2010 NBA championship win was a memorable one for the Los Angeles Lakers. The franchise knew that the Boston Celtics were their biggest threat, especially their in-form forward, Paul Pierce. Former Lakers guard, Derek Fisher, highlighted how crucial it was to contain the Celtics star to facilitate the Finals win.

Fisher joined Byron Scott’s Fast Break Podcast to discuss the his time with the Lakers. While talking about the 2010 Finals, the 50-year-old admitted that Lakers owner, Dr. Jerry Buss, was well aware of the necessity to contain Pierce.

Noting a key acquisition responsible for the Lakers’ success, Fisher said.

“The team in 2010 was a different team…Minus Trevor Ariza, add Ron Artest. More physically and powerfully built in order to beat the Celtics in 2010… The one matchup that had always been problematic against the Celtics was Paul Pierce.”

In 2009, the Lakers defeated a young Orlando Magic team that let their inexperience get the better of them on multiple occasions. However, the team that prevented Los Angeles from winning a title in 2008 was none other than the Celtics.

Legendary Lakers owner, Dr. Buss, knew ahead of time what was needed.

“Dr. Buss talked openly about the decision that he and management kind of went through in their minds was…to win another one we were going to have to beat the Celtics,” Fisher added.

Once Ariza declined a new contract with the Lakers, the front office didn’t sulk, and immediately went and signed Ron Artest (now known as Metta Sandiford-Artest).

At that time, Artest was no longer the All-Star player that he once was with the Pacers. He had transitioned to a more defensive-minded player, being selected to the All-Defensive Second Team with the Rockets in 2009.

The 6-foot-8 forward was needed by the Lakers to secure their second straight championship.

Artest vs Pierce in the 2010 NBA Finals

Paul Pierce doesn’t get the respect he deserves for how great he was in his prime. There was a reason he was selected as a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. The Lakers gave him the respect he warranted.

In the 2010 NBA Playoffs, Pierce didn’t play his best brand of basketball, but was still carrying the load for Boston.

Before the NBA Finals, he averaged 19.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on 43.7% shooting from the field and 39% from the three-point line.

On the other hand, Artest struggled offensively but stayed true to his role. It was evident that he made the game significantly difficult for Pierce in the NBA Finals.

The Celtics superstar averaged 18 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 43.9% shooting from the field. His output decreased in nearly every category.

Artest continued to struggle from the field but showed up when it mattered the most. In Game 7, he finished with 20 points compared to Pierce’s 18. He capped off his performance with a clutch three-pointer to give the Lakers a six-point lead with a minute remaining.

The acquisition of Artest for the Lakers in 2010 is one of many examples of why high level role players are needed to shape out a championship level roster.