Basketball

“Lakers saw half a year of Andre Drummond and did this?”: NBA Twitter melts down after DeAndre Jordan clears waivers with Pistons after trade from Nets, signs with LeBron James and co

"Lakers saw half a year of Andre Drummond and did this?": NBA Twitter melts down after DeAndre Jordan clears waivers with Pistons after trade from Nets, signs with LeBron James and co
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"Michael Jordan had an 'avuncular affection' for Tyronn Lue": Sources reveal Bulls legend's proximity to Los Angeles Clippers head coach
Next Article
"When will 'expert hot takes' end?": Kyrie Irving chastizes NBA analysts and fans for repeatedly comparing players and failing to enjoy basketball
Latest NBA News
"When will 'expert hot takes' end?": Kyrie Irving chastizes NBA analysts and fans for repeatedly comparing players and failing to enjoy basketball
“When will ‘expert hot takes’ end?”: Kyrie Irving chastizes NBA analysts and fans for repeatedly comparing players and failing to enjoy basketball

Kyrie Irving speaks out after months of Twitter silence. The Nets superstar is asking NBA…