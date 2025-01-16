Nikola Jokic Only Listens to “Many Men by 50-Cent” or Serbian Folk Songs, Reveals Teammate DeAndre Jordan

Despite Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic’s hesitance to share his personal side with the public, there are many layers to his personality. He has a great locker room presence, and teammate DeAndre Jordan is an eye-witness to the three-time MVP’s actions. Jordan recently shed light on Jokic’s fun side and revealed his surprising taste in music.

Jordan made a guest appearance on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back. When discussing the 2023 Finals MVP, Jordan revealed a surprising piece of information regarding Jokic’s song requests. If Jokic isn’t playing Serbian folk songs, his only other go-to is “Many Men” by rapper 50 Cent. He said,

“Peyton Watson is our locker room DJ. Anytime Nikola requests a song, if it’s not Serbian folk music, it’s Many Men by 50 Cent and he knows the words from start to finish.”

The irony in Jordan’s comments makes it hilarious. Jokic is notorious for giving off the impression that he treats his NBA career like a 9-5 job. However, Jordan suggests that ‘The Joker’ lives up to his name in the locker room with his humor. This isn’t the only instance in which Jokic gave the basketball world a glimpse of his eccentricity.

Moments Jokic let loose

When it comes to basketball, Jokic is as serious as they come. His mind is always on pulling out a win for his team, but he’s able to find the balance when it’s time to wind down. Once that happens, Jokic’s true personality bleeds through.

Once, during the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, as All-Stars were having their media day availability ahead of the main game in Indiana, Mavericks superstar and Jokic’s close friend Luka Doncic was speaking with the media. In a stealth operation, Jokic slowly approached Doncic and poured cold water down his neck.

That prank isn’t the only instance of Jokic’s true personality out in the open. One of the best moments came during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Traditionally, once a star player wins an NBA championship, they relish in the moment. However, Jokic didn’t seem much enthused when Denver became champions in 2023. That can’t be said following the Olympics, though, after he helped lead Serbia to a bronze medal. Jokic’s emotions were on a completely different spectrum.

At his core, Jokic is a joyful person. He is very selective with those he deems deserving to see that side of his personality. Regardless, it doesn’t take away from who he is as a person and how great a basketball player he is.