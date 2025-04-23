DeAndre Jordan Opens Up About How Nikola Jokic Has Filled Void in Nuggets Locker Room Post Mike Malone’s Firing

The Denver Nuggets shocked the NBA when they fired head coach Mike Malone and general manager Calvin Booth with just three games remaining in the regular season. Denver hadn’t been playing particularly well when Malone was let go, but they were still right in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race, and this move seemed to indicate that they were likely to implode and be a quick out in the playoffs.

That hasn’t been the case, as the Nuggets reeled off three straight wins to end the regular season, securing the No. 4 seed in the process. Now matched up against the red-hot Clippers, they’ve split the first two games, both of which came right down to the wire. Whichever team comes out on top, it’s clear that this isn’t going to be a short series.

Nikola Jokic has helped keep the Nuggets afloat, not only with his extraordinary play on the court but by assuming more of a leadership role in Malone’s absence. The three-time MVP has even drawn up plays during timeouts, helping interim head coach David Adelman in any way he can.

Jokic’s teammate DeAndre Jordan appeared on the Run It Back this morning to speak about how important Jokic’s leadership has been, and he gave some illuminating details about how the big Serbian has stepped up.

“He knows that with [Malone’s firing], it was a big hit to our team, our organization, so I think that he knew he had to step up even more with his voice. This is the most that I’ve really seen him engage in timeouts and the locker room, at halftime, pre-game… he’s always done it, but he’s done it a lot more. I think that he knows that was a big deal.”

Nikola Jokic is filling the leadership void left by Mike Malone in Denver “It’s funny to see him get excited because sometimes he’ll stumble over his words, throw some Serbian in and we’re like, ‘Bro, we do not understand.’ … That has been a blessing in disguise.” @DeAndre pic.twitter.com/H6pYHkX48X — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) April 23, 2025

Jordan also hilariously revealed that Jokic sometimes slips into Serbian without realizing it, to which Jordan and his teammates have responded, “Bro, we didn’t understand that. Go back and do it in English.”

Fans are wondering if Malone’s firing is a precursor to Jokic wanting out of Denver

Nuggets fans are terrified of losing the guy who’s easily the best player in franchise history, because Jokic and Malone were known to be very close. While some superstars would pout and bring the team down, though, Jokic has accepted the challenge to put the team on his back even more than he normally does.

His increased leadership and willingness to speak truth to his teammates (he called Michael Porter Jr. out after Game 1 by saying, “If you’re not going to be engaged right now, then you’re not supposed to be playing this sport.”) has given fans renewed optimism that he’ll stay in Denver for the long haul, especially if the team can go on a postseason run.

Aaron Gordon doesn’t think fans have anything to worry about. He recently told CBS’s Ashley Nicole Moss about his All-NBA teammate, “He doesn’t want out, he wants in. He wants to go through it. I don’t think Denver has to worry about that.”

Jokic will need to give it all he’s got to get past the Clippers, who won Game 2 behind an incredible 39-point performance from Kawhi Leonard. The pivotal Game 3 is in Los Angeles on Thursday night and will be broadcast at 10 p.m. ET on NBA TV.