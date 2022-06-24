“Lakers to make $170 million man Russell Westbrook play defense?”: NBA Twitter reacts to Darvin Ham’s new assignment for Mr. Triple Double alongside LeBron James

Russell Westbrook is finally ready to embrace a defensive side and enforce himself alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

It looks as though Mr. Triple Double is ready to take on a new role, this time as a defense-first player. The Los Angeles Lakers new head coach Darvin Ham does things differently and Russell Westbrook might have to find some adjustments.

The main caveat in Brodie’s game is perhaps his defense. Ham wishes to address that. As a coach who strengthened the Milwaukee Bucks’ defense and turned them into a championship-level team, the expertise Ham comes with is second to none.

The Lakers will look to brush aside their failure from last season and start afresh. As per Rob Pelinka, Brodie is ready to turn himself into a new player.

Also read: “I don’t like Russell Westbrook with LeBron James and Anthony Davis”: Tracy McGrady and Gilbert Arenas debate how the Lakers can fix their big three if the bench Mr. Triple Double

Rob Pelinka says Russell Westbrook has indicated to Darvin Ham that he’s ready to embrace a “defense-first” philosophy. Says Russ hasn’t told the Lakers definitively what he’s doing with his $47.1M option, but: “If he comes back, he will be embraced here with open arms.” — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) June 24, 2022

Russell Westbrook will look like a new player under Darvin Ham but Twitter thinks otherwise!

So, what do the townsfolk of Twitter think? Not good, of course.

Darvin Ham to Russell Westbrook next season 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OLIcHAzYGt — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 22, 2022

A lot of people have come to the same conclusion that he won’t be a good fit.

Some have even pointed out that he never played defense in his whole career. That statement might be slightly untoward but it isn’t exactly wrong.

Russ hasn’t played defense his whole career, but you want him to start while he’s WASHED?! 🤣 — Legit Lyoness (@TheLegitESTBOSS) June 24, 2022

Russ playing defense? That’s the same possibility as me dating rihanna — ⁶ʟᴇʙʀᴏɴᴄʜɪᴛɪꜱ🌟 (@RunItBron) June 24, 2022

But, let’s not forget the force that Rusell Westbrook. His nuclear athleticism is what has allowed him to stay at the top of his game for so long.

A 6’3 Point guard among 7 footers There will never be another Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/jdPcYKr2Zr — hoopsdontstop 🗯 (@hoopsdontstop) June 22, 2022

Whatever the outcome, we will be sure to see a new version of Brodie.

Also read: “Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell are the real Mr. Triple Doubles!” : NBA Redditor explains why NBA legends’ 8 blocks per game may displace Russell Westbrook as the stat’s king