Basketball

“Lakers to make $170 million man Russell Westbrook play defense?”: NBA Twitter reacts to Darvin Ham’s new assignment for Mr. Triple Double alongside LeBron James

Russell Westbrook is finally ready to embrace a defensive side and enforce himself alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.  
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"Women were better to stay in the kitchen" - Sergio Perez making sexist comments about Toto Wolff's wife resurfaces
Next Article
“The little black guy put the car in and didn't let"– When Nelson Piquet used racist term to criticize Lewis Hamilton for Silverstone crash
NBA Latest Post
"If people are talking about you, then you're doing something right": When Russell Westbrook dropped the truth bomb on his critics
“If people are talking about you, then you’re doing something right”: When Russell Westbrook dropped the truth bomb on his critics

In a 2016 interview with Graham Bensinger, Russell Westbrook revealed why he despised the media,…