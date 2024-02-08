Lakers Trade Rumors: Reports Reveal LeBron James and 5x All-Star will Likely Become Teammates in the Summer

The Los Angeles Lakers are always linked with superstars due to their history of taking massive swings and acquiring the biggest names in the NBA. Per the latest reports, the franchise has its sights set on the next superstar it wishes to acquire.

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is reportedly on the Lakers’ wishlist for the 2024-25 season and beyond. The guard has been sensational since joining LeBron James’ former team in the 2022 offseason. He averaged a career-high 28.3 points, 4.4 assists, and 4.2 rebounds in his debut season with the team. Additionally, he has been proving that last season was no fluke by averaging 28.2 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.4 rebounds in the 2023-24 campaign.

Per CBS Sports, Mitchell could follow James’ lead and swap Cleveland for Los Angeles. The guard will have two years left on his contract at the end of this season but has a player option for the final year. So if he wishes to, Mitchell can force an exit from Cleveland by threatening to opt out of his player option and becoming a free agent in 2025.

He can also dissuade potential suitors by letting them know he won’t sign an extension with them in 2025 and make it easier for teams he wants to play for to acquire him in the upcoming offseason. The Lakers are among those eyeing Mitchell but won’t chase him in the offseason if they manage to land a superstar before the February 8th trade deadline. That would pave the way for the New York Knicks to chase the Cavaliers superstar.

LeBron James could become a free agent in the 2024 offseason by opting out of the final year of his deal. However, the Lakers trading for Mitchell and forming a Big 3 of the Cavaliers star, James and Anthony Davis will undoubtedly persuade the four-time MVP to play another season in LA. Acquiring the five-time All-Star from Cleveland and retaining James would instantly make the Lakers one of, if not the favorite to win the 2024-25 NBA title. However, making this happen will be far from easy, to say the least.

Former NBA Star claims LeBron James’ plan is already set

LeBron James has been vocal about his desire to play alongside his son, Bronny James, in the NBA. The four-time NBA champion’s eldest child is in his freshman year at the University of South California. He’s averaging 5.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 20.1 minutes and is expected to go undrafted if he declares the 2024 NBA draft.

However, former Houston Rockets star Chandler Parsons believes Bronny will get drafted if he declares. On the Run It Back podcast, he said,

“First of all, this man knows everything. I think he already knows that Bronny is declaring for the draft. He probably already has a backdoor deal with a team where he is going to squat up with him. The minute you see Bronny James declare for the draft, they know who’s taking him< and you know where LeBron James is going.”

Spending a draft pick on Bronny comes with the benefit of landing LeBron James. Teams vying for a difference-maker to push them to the next level could consider the move. There are enough teams that would love to have James on their roster. Even if it came at the cost of wasting a draft pick on a player averaging less than six points in college.