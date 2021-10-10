“Lakers and Warriors trying to get on #Shaqtin”- An Opener for the Preseason, as well as for Shaqtin’ a Fool!

The Opening games of the pre season were Lakers vs Warriors, Nets vs Bucks- Big name games, but stole the show for different reasons

A Lebron James led veteran all-star Lakers vs a Warriors team back with the quadruple of Steph, Klay, Draymond and Iguodala – A match up that had many tongues wagging. NBA twitter was abuzz waiting for the opening game.

The decade’s first winner Lakers fresh with a whole new roster vs the quadruple that was the core of the most successful team of the last decade. The match up was always going to be great, even if it was just the pre-season.

Well, the hype was there, and the warriors turned back time and comfortably beat the Lakers. Although, they didnt have the best start to the game, shown in the clip below.

Shaqtin’ A Fool has always shown the funny side of the NBA games- Steph and James have been involved in a few of them themselves. The MVP of Shaqtin, Javale McGee actually played for both these teams, and won ring each with them as well.

Lakers and Warriors trying to get on #Shaqtin 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/0YVdNDndNf — Shaqtin' a Fool (@shaqtin) October 9, 2021

Lakers are Shaqtin-a-Fool right now, going 0-3 entering the second week of preseason

The Lakers have not won a game since making fun of Jae Crowder in the first round of the playoffs, a run that looks increasingly worrying since the roster had a complete overhaul.

This team looks like there is no chemistry. This is something that troubled the Lakers the whole of last season. If this doesn’t get fixed, this wont be the last time you will see a Lakers team clip show up on Shaqtin’.

While we all love the high pace of the NBA, obsess over stat lines, pour over who tweeted what during the game, Shaq, Kenny and Chuck gives us some hilarious bits to take the edge off.

Gives the game a lighter note, don’t you think?. Who do you think this year’s MVP candidates for Shaqtin’ a Fool are? We think as long as Javale is on any roster, he should be front runner- the guy is hilarious!