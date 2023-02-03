“Lakers are Inexplicably Incapable of Winning”: Skip Bayless Taunts LeBron James and Anthony Davis Following a Close Win Over Pacers

Feb 2, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers are now on a 2-game win streak. Their incredible overtime victory against the New York Knicks in the previous game seems to have made the team more competitive. Today’s victory against the Pacers, though not satisfying, was still a win for the Lakers fans. However, Darvin Ham clearly needs to address the defensive issues that are still hurting them.

The only player in today’s game who had a considerable defensive influence on the game was Patrick Beverley. The former Timberwolves guard registered a + 16 PM in the game. He had the highest PM amongst his teammates and the second-highest in the entire game.

Apart from him, the Lakers starters especially had a poor night. If not for Pat Bev, the Lakers would have definitely lost the game. Skip Bayless reiterated the same fact via his Twitter.

Also read: “Michael Jordan Couldn’t Let LeBron James Have His Moment”: 2/3/23 Featuring His Highlights On ESPN Has NBA Twitter In A Stir

Skip Bayless calls out Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Immediately after the game, Skip Bayless took to Twitter to highlight how the game should not have been this close. For once, Bayless is right. The gold and purples now have a good forward who can impact the game defensively. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis is back and we all know LeBron James is on a roll.

However, the Pacers still managed to make it a one-point game right till the end. Bayless wasn’t too happy with this and wrote:

“It just amazes me that a team featuring LeBron James, Anthony Davis and runaway 6th Man of the Year Russell Westbrook was once again in grave danger of losing to a struggling team – Pacers who had lost 10 of 11. These Lakers are inexplicably incapable of winning easily.”

— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 3, 2023

Skip’s criticism, though a little sensationalized, is justified. The Hollywood team has no right to let the game get so close with Anthony Davis and LeBron starting the game while Westbrook came from the bench.

Los Angeles needs to address the issues with the squad

The Lakers need more wins desperately and yet they are unable to keep their win streaks going. The problems until now have been an awful offense, defense, and absence of players.

Darvin Ham needs to bring in a shooter who will fit perfectly on their roster. They also need another rim protector alongside Anthony Davis. It’s hard to say whether Lakers will finally sign exactly who they need or will Rob Pelinka again break apart a team that is finally coming together.

Also read: “Wanted To Know Zion Williamson Before Mentoring Him!”: CJ McCollum Told Draymond Green How He Handled Breaking Ground With Pelicans