“Klay Thompson erupted for his first 30-point game since his ACL injury!”: The Warriors’ sharpshooter scores 33-points as the Warriors take down LeBron James and the Lakers

Warriors’ star Klay Thompson drops 33 points, makes 16 of those in the 4th as the Dubs hold off against the Lakers

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Los Angeles Lakers tonight. It was a close contest all night long, with the largest lead being 15 by the Warriors. Since then, the Lakers cut the lead down, took a lead, and were on their way to win, till a wild Klay Thompson showed up to the party. Having 17 points in the first 3 quarters, Klay Thompson erupted for 16 in the final frame and sealed the win for the Dubs.

There were excellent performances by all of the Warriors’ players, but Klay stole the show. Stephen Curry had 24 points, 5 rebounds, and 8 assists for the night. Jonathan Kuminga had 18 points and 9 rebounds, and Andrew Wiggins scored 19.

LeBron James scored 26 points, had 15 rebounds, and 8 assists. This game put him ahead of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the regular season + playoff scoring.

Klay Thompson drops his first 30 since 2019

It has been a month since Klay Thompson returned to action. It was a long 2.5-year break, with two consecutive serious injuries. Klay fought through them, and made his comeback, and he’s back in full force now.

Tonight, he recorded his first 30-point game since his return. The last 30-point game he had, was the game against the Raptors when he got injured.

The night Klay Thompson tore his ACL, June 13th, 2019, is the last time he scored 30pts in a game. More than 2 & half yrs later, Klay puts up 33, leading the Warriors to beat the Lakers with his Dad in the building. Just special. @kron4news #DubNation pic.twitter.com/aj7F7ZlfSU — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) February 13, 2022

Klay exploded in the 4th quarter, saving the day and preventing a 3rd straight loss for the Warriors.

Klay got it to go 😤pic.twitter.com/4gSDlHIFpV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 13, 2022

KLAY IS FEELIN IT 🙌pic.twitter.com/gng2MaUdTz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 13, 2022

Klay is unconscious in the fourth 🤯pic.twitter.com/pEt8S45frZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 13, 2022

With Klay Thompson back, Stephen Curry doesn’t have to be the only one to carry the team’s load in crunch time. This makes the Warriors’ offense much scarier, and the league should keep a lookout for the same.