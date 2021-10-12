“That is a nasty pass, LaMelo Ball!”: Hornets star shows off an incredible shovel pass to bamboozle the Heat’s elite defense

Hornets star LaMelo Ball shows off incredible shovel pass to Miles Bridges during preseason game against the Heat

After capping off an incredible rookie year, LaMelo Ball has been getting back into his groove once again during this preseason.

Hopes are understandably high for the Hornets guard. And with James Borrego now trusting him as a starter, it looks like fans all around the globe are going to see the young gun stand up to those expectations. In fact, it seems we’ve already gotten a little taste of this very phenomenon.

The Hornets recently faced off against the Miami Heat, a very good team even without Jimmy Butler now, especially on defense. And even with their suffocating qualities, let’s just say we bore witness to a beautiful highlight you’re going to want to see.

Let’s get into it.

Also Read: NBA Twitter reacts as the 76ers point guard finally returns to Philadelphia despite his prior statements

LaMelo Ball shows off an emphatic assist with his off-hand against the Miami Heat

Wait so is ‘Airbnb’ a thing yet, or not? Because seriously, it almost seems like LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges have a telepathic link with each other.

Coming back to the game though, the Hornets were able to get their offense up and going pretty quickly. And LaMelo Ball, or specifically even this pass was a massive reason why. Take a look at the tweet below.

Lamelo Ball With The Sweet, Sweet Dime. Oh My. pic.twitter.com/DqV2KNWBz9 — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) October 12, 2021

This emphatic shovel pass set the tone for the starters against the kind of team the Hornets clearly struggled against last year. And while they did eventually lose 104-103, their performance was very promising.

So, is this a sign of things to come for this young team? Or is it just a false dawn for the franchise?

We’ll find out soon enough.

Also Read: Eddie House recalls the largest blemish of the Lakers star’s career alongside Skip Bayless