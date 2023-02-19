“Bronny James Could Play in the NBA Next Season”: NBPA Report Suggests Billionaire LeBron James Is Influencing Draft Rules Changes

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with his son Bronny James after breaking the all-time scoring record in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is one of the most influential athletes in the world. Why wouldn’t he be? The Lakers superstar has been in the league for 20 seasons. During that time, he’s made a Hall-of-Fame career which is good enough for him to be considered a GOAT candidate.

Along with his success on the court, James has also contributed a lot to the community. His social media platforms just further boost his reach with his audience. With 146 Million followers on Instagram and 52.8 Million followers on Twitter, The King is one of the most followed athletes around the globe.

Obviously, with his standings in the NBA and society, it’s difficult to ignore what he wants/suggests. Many assume the same might have happened with the NBPA, who recently announced the report from their latest meeting.

LeBron James might be moving NBPA to get Bronny James to the NBA sooner

In 2005, the NBA increased the Draft eligibility age from 18 to 19. The players getting out of high school either had to join a college, play in the G-League for a year, or play overseas for a year. This is often referred to as the ‘one-and-done’ rule. However, ever since 2019/20, the NBA has been trying to influence the NBPA to change the same.

After yesterday’s NBPA meeting, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reported that the NBPA is open to the idea of lowering the draft eligibility age to 18. While the same will benefit a lot of high school athletes, fans couldn’t help but wonder whether a certain Billionaire named LeBron James had something to do with the same.

As per the current rules, Bronny will be eligible for the 2024 draft. At that point, LeBron will be in his 22nd season. However, if the NBPA reaches an agreement sooner, Bron might actually be able to suit up to Bronny as soon as the 2023-24 NBA season.

BREAKING: The NBA and NBPA are expected to agree on moving the age eligibility for the draft from 19 to 18 years old. Bronny’s 18th birthday is just two weeks away 👀 (via @ShamsCharania ) pic.twitter.com/BHKhRYqIcU — Kicks (@kicks) September 19, 2022

Where is Bronny James headed after high school?

Unlike a lot of top recruits in his class, Bronny still hasn’t made a decision about his college. While many assumed he’d take a call in spring, maybe he was holding off on the decision because of this meeting.

LeBron James is an expert tactician and might have already planned everything out and asked Bronny to hold back from committing to schools before the NBPA discussions happened. If the same does not lead to fruition, Bronny has his Top-3 schools listed.

Oregon

USC

Ohio State

He has offers from all of these three schools and more. In case his dad isn’t able to pull the miracle, Bronny is likely to play with these three for a year before enlisting for the Draft.

