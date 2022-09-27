LaMelo Ball and LiAngelo Ball just can’t stop practicing ahead of terrifyingly massive season for both players

LaMelo Ball and LiAngelo Ball already seem to be working on their games in a massive way together

Who would have thunk it? All 3 Ball brothers are officially in the NBA.

Of course, it’s still early. LiAngelo Ball has only signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Hornets ahead of training camp, and there is a lot that could go wrong.

But new head coach Steve Clifford has been clear that LaMelo Ball is the franchise player. And given that the young man is entering a contract year, perhaps he is getting some Giannis Antetokounmpo-esque treatment from his franchise.

All the politics aside though, it really is a breath of fresh air from the Hornets’ horrible offseason, to see these brothers togethers. In fact, it almost seems like Gelo’s underdog story has come to a very good stage. And seemingly, LaMelo Ball couldn’t be happier.

You see, every Ball brother is a gym rat that just can’t stop obsessing over their craft. So, after finally being on the same team, together since their Lithuania days, these two probably didn’t know how to spend time together in any other way.

Why do we say that, you ask? Well, allow us to explain.

LiAngelo Ball and LaMelo Ball get some shots up together even during their rest period

LaMelo Ball may be more talented than most NBA players in the league right now, but that isn’t the only reason he is as good as he is already. It’s practice.

After he first got drafted by the Hornets, and stepped down in Charlotte for the first time, he famously asked if any gym was open after dinner, just so that he could get some shots up. And clearly, LiAngelo Ball is no different.

WATCH: LiAngelo and LaMelo getting shots up at Hornets practice facility pic.twitter.com/wtjmNbwtFS — DKM 🏀⚽️ (@DKM_Sports) September 27, 2022

These may only seem like simple shooting drills, but these two are going to need all the practice they can get, ahead of this upcoming season.

For LiAngelo Ball, it is obvious.

His role on the team is the shooter off the bench, who can help the team score some points from deep. So clearly, his three-point shot needs to be on point on the NBA level too.

For LaMelo Ball though, there is likely no Miles Bridges next season. And with Steve Clifford admitting he expects a jump in the young man’s scoring, his offensive load is going to be that much heavier.

All in all, some big, big seasons coming up for the Ball boys.

