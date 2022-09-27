LeBron James AT&T Contract: How Long is the Deal, and Why His 150 Million Twitter Followers Should Be on Alert

LeBron James’s new contract with AT&T could be more significant than anything you might think of

When it comes to most walks of life, LeBron James is probably among the most influential people on the face of this planet.

It might be Michael Jordan who had a campaign around every kid wanting to be like him, but boy, LeBron James isn’t too dissimilar on that scale either. In fact, some even think he has far surpassed him already, with AT&T perhaps being one of them.

Now, you probably don’t need any new introductions to this juggernaut of a company in the telecommunication world.

AT&T stands as one of the biggest, if not the biggest telecommunications company in the whole wide world. But when it comes to the world of basketball, they’re plainly responsible for hilarious adverts like this.

Countless athletes have done their time in these wacky commercials. And it appears that LeBron James is next on this massive, massive list.

Let’s dive right into it.

LeBron James’s multi-year AT&T contract is going to be highly lucrative for the company, and their new venture

Well, frankly any deal with a fan following as big as $150 million on Twitter alone would be. But then again, how many of these unique individuals are there, even on the great expanse of the internet?

That aside, it appears that AT&T has wasted no time in making LeBron James the face of a brand-new venture they have started. And it looks pretty interesting.

Take a look at the King’s very own goofy advert below.

In essence, At&T has made a product similar to Amazon’s Firestick, a sort of plug-in for your television.

Why is this significant for his fans? Well, because you’re going to be hearing about it for quite a few years to come.

According to Forbes, while the specifics of this contract have not been disclosed to the public, it is suspected by sources to be a massive multi-year contract.

Gear up, ladies and gentlemen. It appears we’re going to be hearing a lot more about Tom and Jerry out of LeBron James’s lips.

