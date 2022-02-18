“LaMelo Ball and the Hornets deserve a f**king apology!”: Hornets fans explode as franchise goes 1-9 in their last 10 after controversial loss vs Heat

NBA Fans react as LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets’ weird loss vs the Miami Heat results in a horrible statline

We love LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets. At the end of the day, when everything is working, they are arguably the most fun team to watch in NBA right now. But, even we have to admit it. Right now, they look more like a lottery team, than one that can even dream about the postseason.

Frankly, the franchise is stuck in a very weird place right now. After their acquisition of Montrezl Harrell, this squad has been far improved on the defensive end of the floor. Finally, Hornets fans don’t have to rip their hair out, looking at an opposing player score an easy layup for the billionth time.

But, while their defense stays fairly consistent, it is that offense that seemingly just up and decides to vanish in crunch time. And that right there may just have given the team a statline that could make them feel more ashamed than ever before.

Hornets fans can’t take it anymore as LaMelo Ball and the crew suffer yet another narrow loss, taking their record to 1-9 in the last 10 games

You read that right. The Charlotte Hornets have won just one game in their last 10.

The Hornets are 1-9 in their last 10 games. pic.twitter.com/NxebDMm2lr — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 18, 2022

Now, we will say that their most recent game against the Heat should’ve ended in their victory during regulation. But, the referees made a frankly unbelievable mistake, counting a long 2-pointer by Kyle Lowry in the 4th quarter, as a 3-pointer. And, it was never corrected from the scoreboard because the incident happened far too long before the officials had a chance to review it.

In other words, the Hornets were cheated out of a victory against a very good team, which would have snapped their 2-game losing streak. And if you don’t think that fact is excruciating well… just take a look at the reactions below.

Cant even argue this, his feet were on the line, but by the rules they couldnt review it in time, hornets shouldve won, 97-96, but alas — S⚡️ (@WestSS_101) February 18, 2022

We get it but we’re 2-8 in my book. https://t.co/64HfetDBkl — (@DepressedMelo) February 18, 2022

Still, even if this was counted as a win, LaMelo Ball and his team would still just be 2-8 in their last 10.

Not quite the greatest birthday present for Michael Jordan.

