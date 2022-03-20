“LaMelo Ball can’t stop buying cars!”: YouTuber uncovers Hornets star’s massive car collection that will need you to pick your jaw off the floor

Hornets star LaMelo Ball’s full car collection is revealed, and it is one that will leave your jaw wiping the floor

LaMelo Ball may have a ton of swagger on the court, but off the court, this man somehow only manages to triple that part of himself.

As most fans of the Ball brother know, the man already has an affinity for some incredible, and sometimes even outlandish fashion. Heck, the man even has his own designer brand, called ‘LaFrance’!

But it doesn’t stop there. Melo’s taste in cars seems to be pretty expensive as well.

Of course, on that topic, how can we forget this little stunt LaMelo Ball pulled at the start of the current season?

In the video, we not only get to see the man’s immaculate outfit, but also his matching, Lime Green Lamborghini. Given Melo’s lofty preferences though, that begs the question. What other incredible rides does he carry with him?

Well, a YouTube video very recently gave us the answer. And well, you’re going to have to see it to believe it.

LaMelo Ball’s car collection will have you wondering if he’s still just 20-years-old

Before we start here, yes indeed. The man is just 20-years-old right now and will turn 21 on August 22nd of this year.

Now, when you watch the first 2 minutes and 12 seconds of this video, which only covers LaMelo Ball’s car collection, try to keep that in mind.

Personally, as a fellow 20-year-old, this makes me question what in the world am I really doing with my life.

Frankly, no matter how big of a fan you may be of LaMelo Ball, there has to be a part of you that feels just a tad bit annoyed at just how expensive and amazing his car collection is. And the worst part is, given how good of a player he is already, it isn’t long before he gets more lucrative endorsements, which allows him to add to this stupendous collection.

