“LaMelo Ball is so much like me, man!”: Magic Johnson heaps incredible praise onto shoulders of Hornets star after touching on his astronomical work ethic

NBA legend Magic Johnson issues some seriously high praise for Hornets star LaMelo Ball

At 20-years-old, LaMelo Ball is already one of the best point guards in the NBA.

In many ways, he is the player many expected Lonzo Ball to be, coming out of UCLA. Heck, we’d even say he’s been better than those astronomically high expectations.

Anybody that tells you that the Ball brother isn’t already showing superstar potential, is an outright liar. And given that the Hornets star is a tall-point guard with generational court vision, of course, he was always going to be compared to the great Magic Johnson.

Usually, these things are laughed off pretty easily, especially when it’s so early in a player’s career. But, it seems that Melo’s case may have some validity to it.

Why, you ask? Well, because the Lakers legend himself decided to say so.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Magic Johnson can’t stop gushing about LaMelo Ball and dubs him a ‘gym rat’

LaMelo Ball may have God-gifted talent even by NBA standards when it comes to the sport of basketball. However, that isn’t the only reason why the man is as incredible a player as he is today.

No, his high-performance level is also a result of all the hours he has spent in the gym. And if we are to believe the words of Magic Johnson, there are quite a few of them for the Hornets star.

Magic Johnson has high praise for LaMelo Ball 👏 pic.twitter.com/mV2EP8Y0gv — FanSided (@FanSided) February 25, 2022

The only thing you can really hope for, from a young player with high upside. And given that LaMelo Ball is putting in all the work he needs to, who knows?

Maybe one day, he even becomes a better point guard than the NBA legend.

