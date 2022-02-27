“Are you insulting LeBron James for not carrying the Lakers at 37?!”: Shannon Sharpe dishes out straight facts to protect aging star against stupidity from ‘Anonymous GM’

Shannon Sharpe aggressively protects Lakers star LeBron James, after anonymous NBA GM gives the man a back-handed compliment

Get ready for us to mention LeBron James’s age for the gazillionth time, folks!

For those that may not know, the King is now in year 19 and is a whole 37-years-old. But, you probably don’t find that, all that impressive, right? And hey, we don’t blame you! After all, that wasn’t the part we meant to put the exclamation point on.

No, we meant to emphasize on the fact that, the Lakers star is currently averaging 28.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists 1.6 steals, and 1 block per game this season, while shooting 51.8% from the field, and 35.0% from beyond the arc.

And in case you forgot what the previous paragraph was about, the man is doing this at the age that most NBA players fizzle out and retire, on a team dealing with injuries, and essentially giving him no help.

Needless to say, the man is doing more than what anybody reasonably expected him to do for the Lakers this season… or so you’d think.

Apparently, everything that the man has done still won’t stop certain people within the NB from saying things such as this.

“LeBron is still good, but he can’t carry you anymore.” – Anonymous GM

Thankfully, this is a sin that Shannon Sharpe did not allow to go unpunished.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Shannon Sharpe responds to idiotic criticism of LeBron James with nothing but facts on Twitter

On one end, we hear people such as Skip Bayless talk about how unreliable LeBron James is, and has been for his whole career. And on the other end, you have people within the NBA, who expect the 37-year-old version of him to carry a whole NBA team.

The section of NBA fans who had any semblance of a functioning brain was understandably incensed after reading such idiocy before their eyes. And it seems that ‘Undisputed’ co-host Shannon Sharpe was no different.

What 37 yr old in NBA history could? When has such a task even been ask of a player in yr 19. We get it, he’s not the current best player in the NBA, but damn this is overkill https://t.co/x85Cp1fH03 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) February 27, 2022

We hope ‘Anonymous GM’ reads this and realizes the stupidity behind their backhanded compliment on this one.

If not well… god bless them.

