Michael Porter Jr. On Why Nikola Jokić Would Get Outperformed By Mason Plumlee In Practice

Nikola Jokić’s rise to the top was as unexpected as it was swift. In his eight-year span playing in the league, the 6’11 Serbian national made multiple All-Star games, won the league MVP award thrice, and brought the Nuggets their first-ever NBA championship in franchise history. So how does Jokić get outperformed by Mason Plumlee in practice? Michael Porter Jr. breaks it down.

Advertisement

MPJ joined former NBA player Austin Rivers on the Ringer NBA podcast. Discussing some of the best shooters in the league, Porter Jr. transitioned into how it was playing with The Joker and how Mason would show him up in practices.

“He doesn’t really take practice all that serious. It’s not like he’s trying to dominate in practice. So, Mason Plumlee is lowkey getting the best of him in camp…So, I just had to wait till the season and then I saw it turned on,” he said.

The way Jokić approaches the game is quite different from most players. Instead of working hard on being athletically gifted, The Joker gets the best of his opponents through his court vision and basketball IQ.

Moreover, Jokić tends to not go full force even in All-Star games. The six-time All-Star usually keeps the best for the games that matter the most. Instead, Jokić makes sure to do just enough to help his team win the game so that he can go back to racing his horses back in Serbia.

NBA greats tipping their hats to The Joker

Jokic’s rise to stardom caught a lot of people off-guard. But despite the sudden spike in his game and popularity, the majority of NBA legends have given their green light, claiming he will go on to be one of the greats when it is all said and done.

The Serbian center has been LeBron James’ kryptonite, so to speak. The Nuggets were the team that the Lakers have not been able to surpass the last two seasons as Jokić knocked out James and his squad from the playoffs.

According to The Denver Post, when asked about his game, this is what LBJ had to say.

“He’s one of the best players to ever play this game. It’s that simple. He changes the way his teammates think about their own play. When you are able to inspire your teammates at a level that they don’t feel like they can play at, that’s a true testament.”

For James to give Jokić a compliment this heavy is a testament to his game, and it only solidifies his legacy. By the time he retires, there’s no doubt that Jokić will go down as one of, if not the best, centers to ever play the game.