Chandler Parsons Urges Lakers to Pursue Zach Lavine in the Trade Market

Zach LaVine has been on the trade block for the last few seasons with the Chicago Bulls. However, with another season of mediocrity in the Windy City, this may finally be the year the franchise decides to part ways with the two-time All-Star. Chandler Parsons believes the Los Angeles Lakers should be at the head of the queue among the teams looking to acquire the explosive guard’s services.

The 36-year-old explained why he wants the Purple and Gold to make a big mid-season move, pointing to LaVine as the perfect addition to their squad. Parsons underlined the roster’s dire need for shooting to open up the floor around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The former forward suggested some valuable pieces the Los Angeles side could offer to pursue LaVine, like D’Angelo Russell, Dalton Knecht, and Rui Hachimura.

“They [Lakers] have good guards…that other teams might want in a package…I think you gotta package like a D’Lo and Rui for LaVine and someone, you gotta do something,” Parsons declared on FanDuel TV’s Run it Back. “They’re a couple pieces away [from being Championship contenders].”

Should the Lakers trade Rui and DLo for Zach LaVine? pic.twitter.com/cQxBmLoNU0 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 27, 2024

The Lakers are loaded with backcourt depth, but lack an established star guard to operate alongside the team’s two future Hall of Famers, LeBron and AD. Russell, Knecht, Max Christie, Gabe Vincent, and Austin Reaves make up a deep but overall underwhelming group, considering the franchise’s title aspirations.

Reaves has clearly separated himself as the best of the pack, but the 26-year-old doesn’t possess the star power that LaVine does, making him better suited as a fourth option rather than the third member of a “Big Three”.

LaVine would provide an immediate offensive boost for a Los Angeles team lacking consistent weapons. The Washington native has returned to form after playing just 25 games in 2023-24, averaging 22.1 points per game while shooting 45.1% from deep. Those hot shooting numbers may be unsustainable, but there’s no doubt that the two-time Dunk Contest champion would bring a new element to a Lakers roster that hasn’t changed too much the last couple of years.

The next few weeks until the deadline will make or break the season for LA.