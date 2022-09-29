“LaMelo Ball Needs To Get Even Craftier!”: Gordon Hayward Publicly Calls for Hornets Star to Take His Scoring to the Ultimate Level

Charlotte Hornets man Gordon Hayward reveals the massive area of weakness LaMelo Ball has to address

LaMelo Ball is quite the player already.

In just two seasons in the NBA, the man has already created quite the impact, even leading the Hornets, a team that has had losing records for a long time now, to the play-in tournament twice. And he did this while the East was stronger than it has been in a long, long time.

Still, the young man is just 21 years old. No matter how polished he came into the league, there is still a lot of room to improve.

During his first couple of years, his shooting from deep, and his bounce have taken some marquee… jumps. And improvement in these two aspects alone have taken him to become one of the best point guards in the league, right now.

But, with Miles Bridges likely not playing next season due to his off-the-court controversy, the man needs to play even better.

So, where can he improve next?

It is a question fans within the Hornets community have pondered over for quite some time. And here is where Gordon Hayward has decided to come in and save everyone from just this mystery.

Without any further ado, let’s dive into it, shall we?

Also Read: “I’m Trying To Kill”: Shaquille O’Neal Almost Broke a Dog’s Neck After Getting Trashed by His Father

Gordon Hayward prods LaMelo Ball towards improving this part of his scoring bag

LaMelo Ball is already a pretty good scorer. After all, he has just come off a year, where he averaged 20 points per game, on 43% from the field, and 39% from beyond the arc.

Given all of this, new Hornets head coach Steve Clifford trusts LaMelo Ball to take his scoring to the next level. And recently, he let the world know how that would come to be.

So, the overall goal is pretty obvious. Get to the free-throw line just a little bit more.

But, what does he need to do specifically to make that happen?

Gordon Hayward was asked this very question. And here was his response.

Gordon Hayward on what LaMelo needs to do to draw more fouls: “It’s slowing down more than anything. Melo is quick getting to the rim. But even if you’re quick and going at the same pace the defense can adjust. The best players in the league that get to the line play slower.” pic.twitter.com/xB6bJw5Cae — israel (@iohandles) September 28, 2022

It certainly makes sense.

If opposing defenders can’t quite tell where you’re going, it becomes that much likelier for them to make mistakes, and then eventually, for you to draw fouls.

The path ahead is clear now. Only question is, can LaMelo Ball make the most of all the assets and the god-given talent he has?

Well, no one can know for sure. But, if past trends mean anything, it would be a fool’s errand to bet against him on this one.

Also Read: Al Horford’s Sister, Anna Horford, Pulls a ‘Matt Barnes’ and Retracts Her Wild Ime Udoka Take