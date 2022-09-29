Al Horford’s Sister, Anna Horford, Pulls a ‘Matt Barnes’ and Retracts Her Wild Ime Udoka Take

Anna Horford takes to Twitter to apologize for her immediate reaction to the Ime Udoka news but doesn’t take back her ‘race’ angle.

Ime Udoka has become the center of attention for the NBA for a week now and it’s understandable as to why. As a first year head coach, not only did he turn around a Boston Celtics team that was below .500 in December but took them to the NBA Finals. Jayson Tatum and company were 2 wins away from being NBA Champions.

Going into the 2022-23 NBA campaign, the Celts were pegged as being the favorites to repeat as Eastern Conference champions. Unfortunately for them, their head coach was found having an extramarital affair with a female Celtics staffer.

According to reports, Ime Udoka had the affair with the wife of a senior VP on the Celtics. Prior to this information being rolled out, several talking heads within the NBA space called out the reporting surrounding the case, questioning why only when a black man is a part of a negative story, it’s being aired out this publicly.

Al Horford’s sister, Anna Horford, was one of the first to bring race into the situation while on Twitter.

Also read: Ime Udoka was Caught Cheating in 4k by Private Investigator with Celtics Finance Executive’s Girlfriend

Anna Horford goes off on the Ime Udoka situation.

Anna Horford initially tweeted out her frustrations about the Ime Udoka situation when it first happened. In now deleted tweets, she essentially stated this wouldn’t have been aired out so quickly and so publicly if he wasn’t a black man.

However, after new details about what actually happened between the two parties emerged, Horford retracted her statements in a thread of tweets. Matt Barnes did something similar when he put out a video apologizing for prematurely reacting to the first wave of news.

I just want to say, my comments on Ime last week were based on what I thought I knew at the time. When someone is given new information, their opinion will often change/develop. I was initially sensitive to the comments that were calling for his head for this reason: — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) September 29, 2022

What caught most people’s attention however, was her saying she would not be apologizing for bringing race into it. Like Stephen A. Smith and Taylor Rooks, Anna believes race has something to do with this entire situation.

Also read: “Ime Udoka just got bored of Nia Long”: Nick Young, who once cheated on a beauty himself, provides perspective on Celtics HC’s insane actions