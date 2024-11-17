LaMelo Ball Reacts to Being Fined $100,000 By the NBA For Making Offensive and Derogatory Comments

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) reacts after a no call by official Blanca Burns (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The NBA made an example of Hornets star LaMelo Ball by fining him $100,000. This comes after Charlotte’s victory over the Bucks where Ball made “offensive and derogatory comments” in a postgame interview. Adam Silver has shown no leniency with actions that negatively impact a group of people and Ball’s choice of words was no exception.

Ball led the Hornets to an improbable 115-114 win over the Bucks in the NBA Cup. Charlotte held on to victory following a pair of clutch free throws from LaMelo in the final seconds of the contest. The 6-foot-7 guard finished the game with 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the win. However, in what should’ve been a celebratory event for Charlotte, Ball’s comments incentivized hate instead.

During the postgame interview, Ball was asked about the Hornets’ defensive scheme on the final possession. They were able to force Bucks star, Giannis Antetokounmpo to a contested mid-range shot, which missed at the buzzer. Ball’s poor choice of words will cost him a hefty sum in his next paycheck. He said,

“We loaded up, no h**o.”

His choice of words was derogatory against people whose identities align with the LGBTQIA+ community. Once Ball spoke his words, the eventual punishment became inevitable. However, the Hornets star’s reaction suggests he wasn’t expecting the sentencing.

The NBA fined LaMelo $100,000 for his comments, the most of any player who has said similar things.

Past NBA players to receive fines similar to Ball

Ball isn’t the first player to use words that are offensive to the LGBTQIA+ community. The most recent instance involved Nets guard Cam Thomas.

In 2023, the NBA fined $40,000 for anti-gay remarks following the Nets victory over the Bulls. Thomas’ comments were similar to Ball’s as he said, ‘We already had good-looking guys, no h***.”

The reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic also ill-advisedly used the wrong choice of words, which resulted in a fine. In 2018, Jokic said, no h***, he’s longer than you expect.” His comments earned him a $25,000 fine.

Before Ball’s six-digit fine, former Pacers big man Roy Hibbert’s anit-gay remarks held the mark for the largest related fine. Hibbert used the same term as Ball, Thomas, and Jokic and received a fine of $75,000.

The NBA is focused on making sure the league is inclusive for all people and it starts with players respecting all walks of life. LaMelo is one of the young faces of the league. His impact on the youth is astronomical due to his status. Hopefully this consequence from the NBA will guide the Hornets star to not make a similar mistake again.