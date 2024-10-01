LaMelo Ball Warns of Scary Times, Claims Hornets Will Be Lethal on “Fast Breaks”

Sep 30, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) poses for a photo at Charlotte Hornets Media Day at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

LaMelo Ball hasn’t been able to replicate the same level of success since his 2022 All-Star campaign. A huge reason behind that is that he has only played 58 games in the past two seasons due to injuries. However, Ball is now healthy and ready to show up for the Hornets in the 2024-25 season.

He also seemed confident about Charlotte’s young core on Media Day, especially in fastbreak situations.

The Hornets struggled to formulate an identity over the past couple of seasons. However, Melo thinks that this year will be different for them.

During Charlotte’s media day, a reporter asked the Hornets guard, quoting a tweet from Miles Bridges, how he and Charlotte’s young explosive roster would entertain fans at Spectrum Center. LaMelo said,

“Y’all seen how [Miles Bridges] can jump, and [Brandon Miller] he might have a little more bounce, it’s crazy. Both of them jumping though, it’s definitely a scary fast break.”

The reporter’s question referred to Bridges’ post on X, which demanded a windmill dunk from teammate Brandon Miller.

When LaMelo is healthy, he is one of the best playmakers the league has to offer. His presence on the floor sells tickets at the arena, there’s no doubt about that.

With explosive athletes like Bridges and Miller on the team, the Hornets could really show up with some fireworks every night. LaMelo’s elite passing combined with the bounce of his teammates will certainly fill the seats of Spectrum Center.

LaMelo’s return ahead of the 2024-25 season will give him a full year alongside rookie sensation, Miller. The second-overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft could upgrade his game this year with Melo there to feed him.

Miller ranked 51st in the NBA in fastbreak points at 2.6. Bridges, on the other hand, ranked 85th with 2.2. The insertion of Ball back into the lineup will create more frequent fastbreak opportunities that will benefit the two high-flyers greatly.

However, it’s safe to say that the team won’t be contending for a Championship this season.

The Hornets are looking good

Charlotte demonstrated this offseason that the front office is committed to developing its established core.

The Hornets made it a priority to retain free agent, Miles Bridges, which they were able to accomplish. The 6-foot-7 forward re-signed on a three-year deal worth $75 million.

Bridges made his long-awaited return to the lineup in the 2023-24 season following off-court issues. He had a career year with an average of 21.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 46.2 % shooting from the field.

This season he will be relegated back to a complementary role.

Aside from his skills, Bridges evolved into an essential figure in the Hornets locker room. Miller proclaimed the importance of Bridges’ ‘veteran’ presence in the side.

The Hornets aren’t contenders in the Eastern Conference. However, they will be competitive and entertaining every single night.