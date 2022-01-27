“LaMELO BALL WAS A PLUS FORTY-FIVE?!”: StatMuse reveals incredible stat from the Hornets star’s game after he drops an incredible 29-point triple-double vs Pacers

StatMuse releases a tweet revealing just how incredible LaMelo Ball’s performance was against the Indiana Pacers

LaMelo Ball is easily one of the best young talents the NBA has to offer right now.

The 6’8” point guard has it all. He can score the ball, grab rebounds, and throw dimes for others whenever he wants. And while his defense was at a worryingly low level early on 2in his rookie year, the man has quickly escalated to being a fairly average defender as well.

Suffice to say, the man has become a bona fide star in this league today. Heck, many would even argue he is already a superstar. And frankly, his most recent performance most certainly backs that belief.

In the Hornets’ recent game against the Pacers, the Ball brother had an incredible 29 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block, while shooting 68.8% from the field, and 75% from beyond the arc. But while these numbers are impressive, StatMuse has identified yet another part of his box score which was absolutely out of this world.

Without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

LaMelo Ball’s box plus/minus score will have every fan of the Hornets jumping up and down

Yeah, we said, what we said.

What? You don’t believe us? Well then, take a look at the tweet below.

LaMelo Ball tonight: 29 PTS

10 REB

13 AST

+45 +/- PLUS FORTY FIVE. The next closest Hornet was +27. pic.twitter.com/LVYis6EKeR — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 27, 2022

You read that right. A box plus/minus score of +45.

We understand that the man had a very efficient night in terms of scoring. We get that the man filled up the stat sheet. We get that the man only had 4 turnovers.

Still, this is just incredible. And frankly, if LaMelo Ball doesn’t make the All-Star game after this, we think we’d find Hornets fans ripping their hair out.

Please don’t let that happen, NBA. Make Melo an All-Star!

