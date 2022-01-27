Basketball

“LaMelo Ball now stands amongst LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and Luka Doncic!”: Hornets star completes incredible achievement after 29 point triple-double vs Pacers

"LaMelo Ball now stands amongst LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and Luka Doncic!": Hornets star completes incredible achievement after 29 point triple-double vs Pacers
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
“I meant 5:45AM, not 5:45PM fool!”: When Kobe Bryant went off at Lakers coach, Phil Handy, for not showing up to practice early morning
Next Article
"LaMELO BALL WAS A PLUS FORTY-FIVE?!": StatMuse reveals incredible stat from the Hornets star's game after he drops an incredible 29-point triple-double vs Pacers
NBA Latest Post
"I think James Harden is happy to be in Brooklyn, I just think it's frustrating right now": Steve Nash shockingly debunks rumors on the Nets superstar's dissatisfaction and potential move to the Sixers this offseason
“I think James Harden is happy to be in Brooklyn, I just think it’s frustrating right now”: Steve Nash shockingly debunks rumors on the Nets superstar’s dissatisfaction and potential move to the Sixers this offseason

Steve Nash believes James Harden is happy with the Brooklyn Nets and the team isn’t…