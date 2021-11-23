“LaMelo Ball you had 15 points in a single quarter!”: Hornets star lets slip a hilarious moment during a half-time interview during game vs the Wizards

Hornets star LaMelo Ball has a hilarious little moment during his interview at half-time against the Wizards.

Anybody that says LaMelo Ball shouldn’t be an All-Star this season is lying.

The man has been beyond incredible during his sophomore season, even going toe-to-toe with the league’s best stars on occasion. Night in and night out, the Ball brother has put in a shift for his team, with his recent performance against the Wizards coming as the perfect example.

During Charlotte’s close-fought 109-103 victory, the Ball brother put up 28 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block, while shooting 10 of 24 from the field (41.7%).

A large part of this game was close to the point that no one could quite tell who would win. And this stood at half-time as well, as the team entered the locker room with Charlotte leading 59-50.

After the half-time buzzer, Melo took an interview with a Hornets reporter. And here, we may just have gotten Ball’s funniest moment thus far this season.

LaMelo Ball was clueless on how many points he scored in an incredible second-quarter

As we said, most of this game couldn’t have been closer than it was. But, that isn’t to say that there weren’t moments where one team was clearly better than the other. Far from it actually.

For instance here, the Wizards clearly won the fourth quarter, outscoring their opponents 26-30.

So, why did the Hornets end up winning? Well, because they claimed the second quarter. And, with authority too.

During the period in question, Charlotte scored an incredible 33 points, as opposed to Washington’s 23. And a massive part of that was LaMelo Ball’s 15 point outburst in the quarter.

When a player is that productive in such a short amount of time, you’d expect them to be aware of what they’d just done though…right? We know we would.

However, clearly, we aren’t the same as LaMelo Ball. Peep the tweet below.

Yep.

To be fair, there isn’t much of a difference between 8 and 15. Just a measly 7 points, right?

Jokes aside though, this little moment also shows you just how locked in this 20-year-old can get on any given night. And frankly, all the other 29 teams in the NBA need to start seeing that as a warning sign for not only his future but also how incredible he is already.

