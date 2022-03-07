“LaMelo Ball’s handle has become ABSOLUTELY INSANE!”: NBA Twitter erupts as compilation showcasing Hornets star’s latest handles is released

NBA Twitter appreciates Hornets star, LaMelo Ball’s insane handle during his most recent games

Why does it feel like the hype around LaMelo Ball has died down a bit?

Not only are the Hornets winning again, but this man right here has even been much improved, even when compared to the start of just this season.

Melo’s shot selection has taken some massive strides forward. His playmaking and ability to be the court general, aren’t quite as consistently flashy as before but have undoubtedly become far better. And his handle, while already being pretty polished when he came into the league, looks far tighter and smoother than ever before.

Speaking of those handles though, it seems like we aren’t the only ones that have taken notice of it. In fact, one fan page of LaMelo Ball recently tweeted out a pretty impressive compilation of the player’s highlights. And let’s just say, the reactions to it could not have been more perfect.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

NBA Twitter goes crazy at compilation showcasing LaMelo Ball’s array of handles in recent games

To be clear here, for all those LaMelo Ball stans out there, we aren’t saying that his handle was absolutely spectacular before. In fact, if we’re being honest here, the man came into this league as one of the better ball handlers present at this time.

Still, it’s hard to ignore just how much better his handle has gotten after just two seasons in the league. And frankly, it never seemed like NBA Twitter was ever even trying.

Can we talk about LaMelo Ball’s handles in these recent games? 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/U0L1nASjQ9 — LaMelo Ball Updates (@Meloleague) March 6, 2022

The handles look a little lower and tighter, last year they were good but he dribbled high a lot and danced a little extra than needed. He definitely has fewer wasted dribbles and he also added a more consistent step back move. — Hornets Su🅿️erfan (@SuperfanHornets) March 6, 2022

That step back is nasty. — Dion Beary (@hashtagdion) March 7, 2022

That behind the back step back is raw af, starting to become his signature move — Cam (@Ballplayer_27) March 6, 2022

Already a top 5 PG all time 👌🏻 — Dev (@DevBoyarde7) March 7, 2022

With handles like these already, perhaps it isn’t out of the question that one day, Melo becomes a ball-handler on par with the likes of Kyrie Irving. Though frankly, even as good as he is already, only time will tell whether that truly happens or not.

Still, we won’t lie, we’re betting on LaMelo Ball for this one.

