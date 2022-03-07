“Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight vs Utah Jazz?”: Dallas Mavericks release injury report for their combo guard ahead of Western Conference matchup against Donovan Mitchell and Co

Will rising star Jalen Brunson suit up for the Dallas Mavericks alongside Luka Doncic against the Jazz after suffering a right foot injury?

Jalen Brunson has been an integral part of the resurgent Mavs this season. Ever since he was inserted into the starting lineup midway through the season, the Mavs have been one of the best teams in the league, going 28-17 in the 45 he has started alongside Luka Doncic.

The 25-year-old is averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game this season on an efficient 50.5FG%. His impressive displays have made put in strong contention for this year’s MIP Award, and a possible contract extension in the summer.

Jalen Brunson’s last 3 games: 19.7 PPG

4.7 AST

2.7 REB

1.7 STL

72.7% 3P 🤯

57.5% FG

100% FT

8/11 3P

23/40 FG

5/5 FT

However, recently, his performances dipped as he is dealing with a nagging foot injury. With that being said, the question still remains, will Jalen Brunson play against the Jazz? Read on to find out…

Jalen Brunson is ‘questionable’ against the Utah Jazz.

According to the latest Mavs injury report, Jalen Brunson is questionable with a right foot contusion and remains as a game-time decision ahead of the matchup against Jazz. In fact, the 25-year-old picked up an injury against the Kings and has been dealing with it ever since.

Luka Dončić (left toe sprain) is probable for tomorrow night’s game against Utah. Jalen Brunson (right foot contusion) and Maxi Kleber (right ankle soreness) are both questionable. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 6, 2022

To make matters worse, star point guard Luka Doncic is also questionable for the game. Expect new acquisition Spencer Dinwiddie to start and to carry the load if Brunson ends up sitting out on the night. Moreover, Frank Ntilikina, Sterling Brown, and Josh Green would all see increased roles off the bench.

The Mavs definitely will miss the services of Brunson, who is their second-leading scorer, especially against Jazz, who are close to them in the conference seeding. The Mavs enter the contest against slight underdogs.

Jalen Brunson Catch & Shoot 3P% Last 3 Regular Seasons: 2021-22: 43.5%

2020-21: 43.6%

2019-20: 43.7%

