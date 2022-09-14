Larry Bird could shoot from “anywhere on the court” since he was in high school

Larry Bird probably had the most unstoppable jump shots, the threes as new as they were to the game, were brilliant since he was in school.

6’9 Larry Bird was a sensational jump shooter since his High School days. His college rival Earvin “Magic” Johnson might have had numerous pretty skills in his arsenal, but his jumper wasn’t as pretty as Larry’s.

And still, very few in the history of the game have that kind of space creation, high and behind the head release, with the highest of arches, with the ball ending of swishing almost every time.

The range wasn’t an issue either. It was like the 3-point line was introduced to the game because Larry Legend was coming to the league. But literally, the NBA brought in the concept of a 3-pointer in 1979 which also happened to be Bird’s rookie season.

And although the future 3-point legend didn’t like it at first, the three-point line got associated with his name much better than it did with any other superstars of the previous century. His high school coach knew it all along, though.

Larry Bird could shoot from anywhere on the floor, the 3-point line was just a mere line

Bird came into the league and started averaging over 21 points and 10 rebounds since his first year, and was shooting over 40% from the 3-point line while not attempting as much as he would go on to in the future.

As in the beginning, Larry surprisingly wasn’t a fan of the introduction of 3 point line into the game.

“The first year I came into the NBA, the league instituted the three-point shot, but at first, it meant nothing to me. I never thought I’d be shooting one. The distance looked to be just too far out,” the future 3x Three-Point Contest champion said.

But his coach in his senior year, Gary Holland, from Spring Valley High School believed that anywhere on the court would be the 12x All-Star’s spot if the 3-point line was introduced earlier.

“If we had had a three-point line, anywhere on the court would be Larry’s spot. I mean, anywhere!,” Holland said.

An impossible-to-stop shooter became a 50-40-90 club member twice in his career and is still considered one of the greatest shooters of all time with close to a career 38% from the perimeter.