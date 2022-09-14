Basketball

Larry Bird could shoot from “anywhere on the court” since he was in high school

Larry Bird could shoot from “anywhere on the court” since he was in high school
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
Kanpur Green Park pitch report: India Legends vs West Indies Legends pitch report today match Road Safety World Series
Next Article
"I look forward to this new responsibility": Mahela Jayawardene steps down as Mumbai Indians head coach to take global role with MI
NBA Latest Post
Larry Bird could shoot from “anywhere on the court” since he was in high school
Larry Bird could shoot from “anywhere on the court” since he was in high school

Larry Bird probably had the most unstoppable jump shots, the threes as new as they…